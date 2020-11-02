The Hilltoppers (2-5 overall, 1-2 C-USA) will face off with an Owls team that has played just three games due to the global COVID-19 pandemic forcing cancelations and postponements. FAU (2-1, 2-1) has wins over Charlotte and UTSA and a loss to No. 22 Marshall.

After traveling to Provo, Utah and dropping a 41-10 decision to No. 11 ranked BYU this past weekend, Western Kentucky returns to Conference USA play on Saturday as it hits the road to Boca Raton, Florida for a matchup with Florida Atlantic, which is now coached by former WKU coach and player Willie Taggart .

NOTES:

- Helton said WKU is "excited to get another opportunity" to play a Conference USA game this weekend, and against a quality opponent in FAU. He spoke highly of the Owls and mentioned that their only loss has been to ranked -- and undefeated -- Marshall.

- Helton on the BYU game: "I saw some really good things out there and some things we can build off of."

- Helton announced that quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will be the starter on Saturday, but that Kevaris Thomas will also be available after missing the BYU game with an injury.

- WKU has faced three teams that are now in the AP Top 25 in BYU, Marshall and Liberty. Helton: "One thing about our football team is that we take on each challenge. We've faced a lot of good football teams, but we're never going to use that as an excuse. We always want to compete."

- Former WKU coach and player Willie Taggart is now the head coach at FAU. Helton said he likes Coach Taggart and that he's a good man. He mentioned the talent he brought to WKU and also how successful his South Florida team was when WKU faced them in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl.