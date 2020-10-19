The Hilltoppers -- now 1-4 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA -- will face a UTC team that hasn't played a game all season and will only square off with WKU in 2020 as the Mocs' conference canceled their fall campaign and moved it to the spring as a result of COVID-19.

After another lackluster performance and a 37-14 loss at UAB this past weekend, Western Kentucky takes a step away from both conference and FBS play this coming weekend as it hosts FCS program Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

NOTES:

- Helton opened his press conference with this strong statement: "Big week this week. Get to come home and play Chattanooga. We've gotta treat this like a championship game. We're sitting here at 1-4 and nobody's happy, but we all know what we've gotta do to get back on the winning track."

- Helton said WKU can't be concerned with what Chattanooga's going to do, but that the Hilltoppers have to focus on themselves and what they're going to do. "We're not going to take this game lightly at all -- we can't afford to," Helton said.

- Helton was asked about being 1-4 but with losses to quality opponents like Power Five Louisville, undefeated Liberty, undefeated -- and ranked -- Marshall and UAB. He said it's easy for WKU to take the easy way out because of who they've played, but that "this football team is never gonna make excuses."

- Helton said WKU is "a little banged up in the offensive line" and has some other "bumps and bruises" entering Saturday, but that it's still early in the week.

- Helton on quarterback Kevaris Thomas, who made his first start last Saturday at UAB: "I want him to take a huge step and be the quarterback I think he can become." He said KT's mentality doesn't change, and that's a big thing for a QB.