WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's game against the Herd.

WKU (1-2 overall, 1-0 C-USA) -- which defeated MTSU 20-17 in Murfreesboro -- welcomes in a Thundering Herd squad that is 2-0 on the season with wins over Eastern Kentucky and then-No. 23 ranked Appalachian State. Marshall hasn't played a game since Sept. 19.

Fresh off a rivalry win at Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky will look to capture a second straight victory this Saturday as it hosts Marshall for an important Conference USA East Division matchup on Homecoming night.

NOTES:

- Helton said that Marshall is another big Conference USA game for WKU. He said last week's win at Middle Tennessee was important, and now the Hilltoppers have another big opportunity this week with playing the Thundering Herd at home. "Big win last week and now our team gets to come home and play Marshall," Helton said.

- Helton on Marshall: "We get to play them at home in a big game. We lost to them in a tough one last year. Everyone's looking forward to playing a really good opponent in Marshall."

- Helton on Marshall, which hasn't played since Sept. 19: "They've got two games on film, so we got a feel for who they are. They do what they do. They're a very talented football team. We know what's coming in here and what we're gonna face."

- Helton said WKU's running backs have the ability to perform the same. The Hilltoppers used multiple RBs at MTSU with Gaej Walker, Jakari Moses and C.J. Jones. Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was the team's leading rusher.

- Helton had high praise for Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, saying he is "an NFL guy."