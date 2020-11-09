After suffering a tough 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic this past weekend, Western Kentucky will try to bounce back on Saturday as it hosts Southern Miss for an afternoon matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The Hilltoppers (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) will face off with a USM team that has also had its fair share of struggles this season, as the Golden Eagles are just 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA. They're coming off a 24-13 win over North Alabama.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's contest vs. Southern Miss.

GAME INFORMATION:

Western Kentucky (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) vs. Southern Miss (2-5 overall, 1-2 Conference USA)

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Houchens-Smith Stadium

CBS Sports Network