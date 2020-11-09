GAME WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: WKU looks to bounce back against Southern Miss
After suffering a tough 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic this past weekend, Western Kentucky will try to bounce back on Saturday as it hosts Southern Miss for an afternoon matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) will face off with a USM team that has also had its fair share of struggles this season, as the Golden Eagles are just 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA. They're coming off a 24-13 win over North Alabama.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's contest vs. Southern Miss.
GAME INFORMATION:
Western Kentucky (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) vs. Southern Miss (2-5 overall, 1-2 Conference USA)
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Houchens-Smith Stadium
CBS Sports Network
NOTES:
- Helton said WKU is "trying to get back on the winning track after a tough loss" at Florida Atlantic.
- Helton on the loss at FAU: "Everybody was disappointed. It was a tough loss in a hard-fought game. They were down, but they're a resilient team and I expect them to come back tomorrow ready to work."
- Helton said WKU still has a lot to play for and that the Hilltoppers are a prideful football team. "I think our guys will respond well," he said.
- Helton said Southern Miss is a "very talented football team." He said they have a good quarterback and good skill players and expects them to "score their fair share of points."