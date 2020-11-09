 GAME WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: WKU looks to bounce back against Southern Miss
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 12:15:31 -0600') }} football Edit

GAME WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: WKU looks to bounce back against Southern Miss

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

After suffering a tough 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic this past weekend, Western Kentucky will try to bounce back on Saturday as it hosts Southern Miss for an afternoon matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The Hilltoppers (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) will face off with a USM team that has also had its fair share of struggles this season, as the Golden Eagles are just 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA. They're coming off a 24-13 win over North Alabama.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's contest vs. Southern Miss.

GAME INFORMATION:

Western Kentucky (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) vs. Southern Miss (2-5 overall, 1-2 Conference USA)

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Houchens-Smith Stadium

CBS Sports Network

"Back at home - big game against Southern Miss."
— WKU coach Tyson Helton

NOTES:

- Helton said WKU is "trying to get back on the winning track after a tough loss" at Florida Atlantic.

- Helton on the loss at FAU: "Everybody was disappointed. It was a tough loss in a hard-fought game. They were down, but they're a resilient team and I expect them to come back tomorrow ready to work."

- Helton said WKU still has a lot to play for and that the Hilltoppers are a prideful football team. "I think our guys will respond well," he said.

- Helton said Southern Miss is a "very talented football team." He said they have a good quarterback and good skill players and expects them to "score their fair share of points."

{{ article.author_name }}