Shane Bearden: Wisconsin 45, WKU 17

- Wisconsin has a young defense so I think the Tops can put up some points. I think this game could be within a touchdown or two at halftime. But ultimately the Badgers are just the better team and will likely pull away in the 2nd half when their size and strength starts to wear on the Topper defense and the WKU offensive line.

Ryan Dearbone: Wisconsin 55, WKU 21

- WKU will face a tall task since it will face bigger, stronger, deeper and more veteran team. Wisconsin will likely come out blazing on both ends of the and WKU will probably be lucky to score meaningful points in the beginning of the game. Quarterback Drew Eckels will have to rely on game management if he wants to move the Tops down the field, but he may spend more time running for his life with a young offensive line in front of him. The Hilltoppers defense can shine if it gets a couple of timely stops on the Badger offense and can apply pressure to its quarterback, Alex Hornibrook. This game will give the Tops some good material to study going forward this season but will probably look and feel quite painful in real time.

Hannah Page: Wisconsin 48, WKU 17

- Wisconsin is, plain and simple, a solid team. They have, arguably, the nation's best offensive line, a Heisman candidate, and they ranked #4 in the preseason AP Top 25. However, QB Alex Hornibrook will be without the Badgers' two best receivers as Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis III are suspended due to sexual assault allegations. The Tops' defensive front - who struggled a bit against the run in 2017 - will face Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor. [WKU] quarterback Drew Eckels could make a few good passes considering Wisconsin has a young, inexperienced secondary; however, none of that matters if WKU's offensive line is not greatly improved. This is the game in which WKU's veteran defense can seize a moment. If WKU's pass rush can exploit Hornibrook's lack of mobility and force him into more deep passes, WKU's veteran secondary could create a turnover. Don't expect the Badgers to play their ones the entire game; by the second half, the Tops should have more opportunities to score.

Sean Williams: Wisconsin 34, WKU 17

- This is a money game for the Hilltoppers but in the process of cashing the check a team like WKU can find their identity. Wisconsin is bigger, faster, and stronger, however, WKU's defense from top to bottom is solid and I'll give them the benefit of the doubt that they'll keep this game competitive for at least a half and be able to stifle the Badgers on a few occasions. Offensively, that's where the eyes of most fans will be watching as WKU ushers in Drew Eckels as their starting quarterback and will their running game be able to produce positive results. Those are tough tasks to measure especially when your on the road in a hostile environment against a top ten team. If WKU can have a respectable performance in that type of setting, it could spring board them for more positive results the rest of the season.