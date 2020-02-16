The three-star prospect has already visited WKU several times in past years.

Apollo (Ky.) athlete Logan Weedman has been rated among the top recruits in Kentucky for the class of 2021, who currently holds offers from Kentucky and WKU and also has strong interest in Louisville and Purdue.

- On his past season:

"As a team we did okay. I did really well this season but I could do better. I'm never satisfied."

- On his recent WKU visits:

"I would rate my visits and 8 or 9 on a scale of 1-10. I have visited WKU over the past two summers at camps. I went to a junior day last year and I went to a game this past season. After my latest camp there coach (Kenny) Martin offered me."

- On what stood out at WKU and his relationship with the coaches:

"Short distance from home is a big draw. I have the closest relationship with Coach Martin. I think he really likes me. Whenever I am there the coaches make sure to greet me and say hey."

- On what position he could potentially play at WKU:

"I was playing D-line the day they offered me but recently an O-line coach came to my high school and said they were recruiting me for offense as well. I'll play any position that pays for my college."