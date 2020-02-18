Jesse was very happy with his past season boasting 67 catches 1184 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hopkinsville (Ky.) wide receiver Reece Jesse is one those most highly touted football recruits in Kentucky in the class of 2021. He currently holds offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, West Virginia and WKU to name just some.

- On what stood out about WKU when he visited:

"I visited for a game this past season and they offered me and told me they really like my game. I liked the way the fans acted towards the game."

- On his relationship with WKU coaches and players:

"I have a good relationship with the coaches. They have been sending me a lot of mail about their program. I get a good vibe around the players. I already knew a couple players on the roster."

- On his rating of his WKU visit and his decision time frame:

"I'd rate it a 7 or 8 out of 10. I'm considering West Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri and Purdue as well and I haven't thought about my decision time frame yet."