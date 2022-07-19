Greenwood (Ky.) 2023 OLB/TE Lofton Howard commits to WKU
Western Kentucky secured another commitment from the 2023 class on Tuesday, landing local Greenwood (Ky.) outside linebacker and tight end Lofton Howard.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound commit is the son of Greenwood head coach and former WKU defensive lineman William Howard, who played for the Hilltoppers from 1991 to 1994. Howard's sister, Katie Howard, is a standout on Western Kentucky's volleyball squad.
Western Kentucky offered Howard during a visit to campus this past June. He told InsideHilltopperSports.com that it felt great to be offered by the same program his dad played for. Howard also revealed that as a local athlete, he grew up watching the Hilltoppers.
Howard also revealed that he had been going to football camps since 8th grade and had attended several of the Hilltoppers' camps. This year was when he started to capture the Hilltoppers' attention.
Howard said he made a good impression on WKU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Andy LaRussa and offensive assistant Carson Casarahi during the most recent camp. During his visit, he said both coaches seemed invested in him and wanted to get to know him and his family more.
Howard also said that having the option to play locally and stay close to home was another significant factor in his recruitment. He said that Western Kentucky was one of his most intriguing options.
The local outside linebacker and tight end is an unranked prospect on Rivals.com and chose Western Kentucky over several in-state schools.
Howard chose to commit to Western Kentucky over Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Southeast Missouri State and Lousville.
