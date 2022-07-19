Greenwood (Ky.) 2023 OLB/TE Lofton Howard commits to WKU

Western Kentucky secured another commitment from the 2023 class on Tuesday, landing local Greenwood (Ky.) outside linebacker and tight end Lofton Howard. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound commit is the son of Greenwood head coach and former WKU defensive lineman William Howard, who played for the Hilltoppers from 1991 to 1994. Howard's sister, Katie Howard, is a standout on Western Kentucky's volleyball squad.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUTwn5S04pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfSGVsdG9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaF9IZWx0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q0Nhc2FyYWhpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQ2FzYXJhaGk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hMYVJ1c3NhP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaExhUnVzc2E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXJidWNrbGVfYmVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhcmJ1Y2tsZV9iZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGVzc2VkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxlc3NlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2ZhbWlseT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2ZhbWlseTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3NmcUFDclB4WUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zZnFBQ3JQeFlI PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExvZnRvbiBIb3dhcmQgKEBsb2Z0b25ob3dhcmQx KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xvZnRvbmhvd2FyZDEv c3RhdHVzLzE1NDk1MTY2NDkyNDU2NzU1MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SnVseSAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Western Kentucky offered Howard during a visit to campus this past June. He told InsideHilltopperSports.com that it felt great to be offered by the same program his dad played for. Howard also revealed that as a local athlete, he grew up watching the Hilltoppers.

I’ve been going to WKU games since I was a little kid and It’s been fun having a team so close to home.” — Lofton Howard

Howard also revealed that he had been going to football camps since 8th grade and had attended several of the Hilltoppers' camps. This year was when he started to capture the Hilltoppers' attention. Howard said he made a good impression on WKU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Andy LaRussa and offensive assistant Carson Casarahi during the most recent camp. During his visit, he said both coaches seemed invested in him and wanted to get to know him and his family more.

"I really liked how interested they seemed in me and how they got to know my family and I. The conversation went well and my family learned a lot about how it would work if I went there." — Lofton Howard

Howard also said that having the option to play locally and stay close to home was another significant factor in his recruitment. He said that Western Kentucky was one of his most intriguing options.

It's very meaningful and gives me the opportunity to be close to home. I still have my senior season, so we’ll have to see how things play out in the rest of my recruitment."." — Lofton Howard

The local outside linebacker and tight end is an unranked prospect on Rivals.com and chose Western Kentucky over several in-state schools.