Griffin Elite Coach says WKU commit Moore will fit right into WKU's system
Owen County (KY) 2023 G Teagan Moore committed to Western Kentucky via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Moore's AAU coach Steve Quattrocchi (kuh-tro-key) spoke to InsideHilltopperSports.com about Moore and everything he brings to the table for head coach Rick Stansbury.
He believes that Moore will be an impact player and fit well into Western Kentucky's system.
"Teagan was in our program last year, but this year he played for me," said Quattrocchi. "He's strong, he's good at getting downhill and what impressed me the most was his court vision and passing ability."
Quattrocchi says Moore is continuing to improve and he's taking the proper steps to have a smooth transition into the next level. He continued to mention Moore's large frame for a guard, which allows him to play "bully ball" in the paint and use his size to his advantage. Moore is also exceptional at playing through contact, drawing fouls, and getting to the foul line due to his presence down low.
"He's got about a college ready body right now as far as being able to take contact," said Quattrocchi. "Teagan just impacts the game in a lot of ways, he rebounds well at the guard spot, and he also excels at getting to the free throw line. He's one of those kids that will be hard to keep off the floor, even as a freshman."
Quattrocchi sees some systematic similarities between his AAU team Griffin Elite and Western Kentucky, which is the main reason why he sees Moore being successful at the next level. The 4-out concept is ran by both Griffin Elite and WKU, this offense requires just one big man and it allows the guards to have ideal spacing and much more room for driving lanes, which is a strength for Moore. Quattrocchi previously coached current WKU star point guard Dayvion McKnight, and he thinks McKnight and Moore are similar when it comes to getting to the rim.
"I think he'll fit in really well," said Quattrocchi, "They play a lot of 4-out with one big and that's exactly how we play, because it gives us bigger driving lanes. Dayvion was one of my kids as well, so we watch a ton of Western games and I think Teagan will fit in right there."
Moore is always working on his game and continuing to get better and better each and everyday. Quattrocchi raved about his work ethic, his attitude, and his overall approach to the game. He labeled Moore as a "gym rat" and someone who's working all the time, even to the point where he has to tell him to enjoy his time as a kid. Quattrocchi also says they've been working on certain improvements all summer, such as becoming even more of a vocal leader and a better shooter.
"He's a gym rat," said Quattrocchi. "He's working all the time, he's never really worked with trainers and stuff. I think he's primarily self taught and he works with his dad, but you can see his really high skill level. Teagan can finish with either hand, off crazy angles, and play through contact. He's going to have to continue to get more vocal, he's a good leader, but just being more vocal overall and becoming a great shooter, even though he does have the ability to knock down shots."
It seems like everyone around Moore knows what he can do and how he is on the court, but his AAU coach says he's even better as a person off the court. Quattrocchi spoke highly of Moore as a player, but as well as a person too.
"Teagan's an awesome kid, and he comes from a great family who's super supportive and they never miss anything," said Quattrocchi. "He has high IQ both on the court and academically, he's a very smart kid. No character concerns or anything like that. I even let him babysit my kids, he's just a really good kid. One that will be successful in life long after basketball is over just because of his character and how he carries himself."
Moore still has a lot of time before he arrives in Bowling Green, as he has his last and final season of his high school career is coming up in a few months. Everyone around Moore has no doubt that he has the tools to not only to become a successful Division-1 athlete, but to become a successful man down the road.
