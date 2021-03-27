Rawls – a former four-star prospect out of the Class of 2019 – averaged 7.9 points and 2.1 assists per game over two seasons at WKU. During the 2020-21 season, the Chattanooga, Tenn. native averaged 7.8 points and 1.9 assists while making four starts.

Western Kentucky sophomore point guard Jordan Rawls is transferring from the Hilltoppers' program, a source told Inside Hilltopper Sports on Saturday. The news was first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

In his last game with the Hilltoppers, a loss Thursday to Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament, Rawls led the way with 20 points and eight assists. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Rawls – who was originally a part of the Class of 2020 before reclassifying – chose WKU over the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others.

While it's unclear whether or not WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth will take advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver and return for another season, the Hilltoppers will bring back freshman point guard Dayvion McKnight and will be bringing in four-star Marshall County (Ky.) point guard Zion Harmon.

