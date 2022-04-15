Helton recaps energetic showcase in final scrimmage
Western Kentucky wrapped up another week of spring practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday as the Hilltoppers showed off their energy and effciency in their third and final scrimmage of the spring season.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton recapped the action-packed showdown between the offense and defense.
West Virginia graduate transfer quarterback Jarret Doege was solid on Friday, utilizing redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses early on before showing off his arm strength with deep completions with multiple receivers.
Helton also complicated the other quarterbacks, who also dropped solid performances and made the most of their reps.
West Florida graduate transfer quarterback Austin Reed managed to move the offense just outside the end zone in his first possession before throwing an interception to redshirt senior defensive back Tre Shaw. Reed bounced back his next possession, throwing for several touchdowns, including a deep pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman and several bullets to sophomore wide receiver Malachi Corley.
Former South Warren High School standout and freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp also showed off his talent, making several completions and showing off his ability to run.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Chance McDonald and redshirt freshman quarterback Darius Ocean also made the most of their reps.
Defensively, Western Kentucky struggled in the first half of action as Doege, Reed, Veltkamp, Ocean and McDonald managed to give the upper-hand in the first half of the scrimmage.
After WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers made proper adjustments, the Hilltoppers' defense was energetic and stopped Doege and the offense in his first series after the break.
Helton revealed that Summers was putting in players that haven't played that much in the first half of scrimmage, which would explain why the offense was so dominant.
Western Kentucky will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Tuesday to begin the final week of spring practice as the Hilltoppers prepare for the annual Spring Game, set to kickoff on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. CT.
