Helton recaps energetic showcase in final scrimmage

Western Kentucky wrapped up another week of spring practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday as the Hilltoppers showed off their energy and effciency in their third and final scrimmage of the spring season. WKU head coach Tyson Helton recapped the action-packed showdown between the offense and defense.

"We got a lot of good snaps in. I thought the offense came out strong and did some really good things and the defense made some big stops. That was good to see." — Tyson Helton

West Virginia graduate transfer quarterback Jarret Doege was solid on Friday, utilizing redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses early on before showing off his arm strength with deep completions with multiple receivers.





"I thought all of them did a really good job today. I thought Jarret did a nice job of managing the offense and made some good throws." — Tyson Helton

Helton also complicated the other quarterbacks, who also dropped solid performances and made the most of their reps. West Florida graduate transfer quarterback Austin Reed managed to move the offense just outside the end zone in his first possession before throwing an interception to redshirt senior defensive back Tre Shaw. Reed bounced back his next possession, throwing for several touchdowns, including a deep pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman and several bullets to sophomore wide receiver Malachi Corley. Former South Warren High School standout and freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp also showed off his talent, making several completions and showing off his ability to run. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chance McDonald and redshirt freshman quarterback Darius Ocean also made the most of their reps.

"Austin made a really explosive play down the field, I thought Caden did a nice job of managing the offense. Both Darius and Chance did some good things as well." — Tyson Helton

Defensively, Western Kentucky struggled in the first half of action as Doege, Reed, Veltkamp, Ocean and McDonald managed to give the upper-hand in the first half of the scrimmage.

"They're an attacking style defense and the biggest thing for our defense is we talk all the time about trying to create turnovers." — Tyson Helton

After WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers made proper adjustments, the Hilltoppers' defense was energetic and stopped Doege and the offense in his first series after the break.

“If the offense makes an explosive play, they may get all the way down the field, but if they kick field goals, that’s a win for us.” — Tyson Helton

Helton revealed that Summers was putting in players that haven't played that much in the first half of scrimmage, which would explain why the offense was so dominant.

"He does a really good job of teaching the guys about not worrying about the big plays. I think today he played a little more based defense just to try to play some guys who haven't played." — Tyson Helton