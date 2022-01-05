Hilltoppers 2022 Commit Tracker: Trent Zappe

Tuesday night, the Hilltoppers received a commitment from a familiar name. Trent Zappe , the younger brother of star quarterback Bailey Zappe , committed to the Hilltoppers for 2022, following his offer this past December.

The linebacker, a native of Victoria, Texas, played at Victoria East High School, where he garnered 148 tackles through 10 games, adding one interception, 14 tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Zappe becomes the 14th verbal commitment for Western Kentucky's 2022 recruiting class that featured 11 signees during the early signing period in December.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound middle linebacker did a sufficient job playing the gaps and making plays early at the line of scrimmage. He did a good job navigating blocks and using his hands and speed to penetrate the offensive line. Showed off an aggressive downhill tackling ability, and effective backfield vision, using quality lateral agility movement to make a play on the football.

Zappe is a quality addition to the interior linebackers group, and with the offense losing it's starting quarterback, the defense is getting it's own eventual leader on the front seven.