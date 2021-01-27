Western Kentucky's 2021 football season schedule is officially set.

The Hilltoppers – who are coming off a 5-7 season that included a 4-3 mark in Conference USA – are set to play a complete 12-game slate, highlighted by nonconference games against Army, Indiana and Michigan State.

In addition to those out-of-conference matchups, WKU will play eight C-USA games against Texas-San Antonio, Old Dominion, Florida International, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Rice, Florida Atlantic and Marshall.