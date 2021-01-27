Hilltoppers announce 2021 football schedule
Western Kentucky's 2021 football season schedule is officially set.
The Hilltoppers – who are coming off a 5-7 season that included a 4-3 mark in Conference USA – are set to play a complete 12-game slate, highlighted by nonconference games against Army, Indiana and Michigan State.
In addition to those out-of-conference matchups, WKU will play eight C-USA games against Texas-San Antonio, Old Dominion, Florida International, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Rice, Florida Atlantic and Marshall.
Here's a look at WKU's complete schedule (2020 records in parenthesis):
– Sept. 4: UT-Martin
– Sept. 11: at Army (9-3)
– Sept. 25: Indiana (6-2)
– Oct. 2: at Michigan State (2-5)
– Oct. 9: UTSA (7-5)
– Oct. 16: at ODU
– Oct. 23: at FIU (0-5)
– Oct. 30: Charlotte (2-4)
– Nov. 6: MTSU (3-6)
– Nov. 13: at Rice (2-3)
– Nov. 20: FAU (5-4)
– Nov. 27: at Marshall (7-3)