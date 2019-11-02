It’s not how you start – it’s how you finish.

Western Kentucky wishes that was the other way around.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead and having all of the momentum on their side, the Hilltoppers completely fell apart, allowed 28 straight points and ultimately suffered a 35-24 loss to Florida Atlantic in an important Conference USA East Division matchup Saturday evening at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

WKU (5-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) – which has lost two straight after having compiled a four-game win streak – led 14-0 after the opening quarter, but FAU (6-3, 4-1) fired back with a 21-0 second to lead 21-14 at halftime. The Owls scored just over a minute into the second half to inherit all of the momentum and remained in front from there.

The Toppers will look to snap their two-game skid next Saturday on the road at Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Fayetteville with the SEC Network will carrying the broadcast.

After punting on its opening drive, WKU made up for it with a successful second series.

Needing just two plays and 37 seconds to cover 58 yards, the Hilltoppers scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Ty Storey to Lucky Jackson. Storey received the snap and threw right to Jackson, who made the catch and sprinted past an FAU defender into the end zone to make it 7-0 at the 9:16 mark of the first quarter.

Western doubled its advantage just under six minutes later as Storey kept it himself and scored on a two-yard run. After Storey connected with Jackson for a gain of 40 down to the Owls’ 12, the Toppers needed just three more plays to cap the series with Storey’s keeper and put themselves up 14-0 at the 3:31 mark.

Following its second straight three-and-out and third consecutive punt, Florida Atlantic’s defense stepped in and made up for the Owls’ offensive struggles.

Trailing by two scores, FAU linebacker Akileis Leroy sacked Storey and forced the quarterback to fumble. Cornerback Chris Tooley recovered the loose ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to cut the Owls’ deficit to 14-7 at the 8:36 mark of the second.

FAU scored again on its next offensive drive, using just four plays to cover 58 yards and finishing off the series with Larry McCammon’s 11-yard TD run to tie it at 14-all. The Owls used a trick play – a 41-yard pass from receiver Brandon Robinson to backup quarterback Nick Tronti – to set up McCammon’s score.

The Owls increased their unanswered point total to 21 with a nine-yard TD pass from Robison to Tavaris Harrison with under a minute left in the half. The officials didn’t initially rule Harrison’s catch a TD, but after review, the call was overturned as the ball didn’t come loose until after the wideout crossed the pylon.

Harrison’s scoring reception gave Florida Atlantic a 21-14 lead at the break.

The Owls carried their momentum into the ensuing half.

Needing just 1:07 to find the end zone, FAU opened the third quarter with a quick 51-yard TD pass from Robison to Willie Wright. Robison stepped back and found Wright wide open along the right sideline – and Wright easily hauled in the reception to put the Owls up 28-14 at the 13:53 mark.

WKU finally ended FAU’s 28-0 run with a five-yard TD strike from Storey to Jacquez Sloan. The receiver’s first scoring reception of the season brought the Hilltoppers within a score at 28-21 entering the fourth.

Cory Munson’s 28-yard field goal cut Western’s deficit to 28-24 with 9:51 remaining. Storey threw incomplete to Quin Jernighan on third down and the Toppers weren’t able to get into the end zone, but Munson stepped up and nailed his kick to make it a four-point affair.

WKU’s Trae Meadows blocked a 24-yard field goal attempt by FAU’s Vladmir Rivas and Devon Key recovered the loose ball and returned it 39 yards to the Owls’ 44, but Storey was then picked off on the Hilltoppers’ first play and FAU took over.

Taking advantage of WKU’s miscue, the Owls scored on a 22-yard keeper by Tronti to go up 35-24 and seal it.