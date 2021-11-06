Hilltoppers blow out Middle Tennessee 48-21

On turnover margin:

“Well, that was all the difference. We kind of flipped the script on them, going into this gamethat’s all we talked about all week. They’re leading the country in creating turnovers and thenwe go out there and we got seven. That was a fantastic job by our defense and really it waseasy offensively most of the night because where the ball position was on the field. The defensedid just a fantastic job, and it was just great to see because we were focusing all week onprotecting the ball and not giving them the ball and then we came away with seven turnoverswhich was awesome.”

On Sterns breaking the receptions record:

“Players make plays, you know, and some guys have the IT factor. It’s not about being thebiggest guy, it’s about being a playmaker. When the lights turn on, he shows up and he balls outand that’s what you’re supposed to do. He has a passion for the game, he’s the hardest workingguy out there. But he really owns his craft and all those little details he focuses on those things,and he elevates the players around him. The other receivers play extremely well because heelevates their play as well, so it’s just good to see him week in and week out. And then tonighthe broke three or four tackles that should have been tackles for loss, but he turns them in topositive plays. So, all those good things add up at the end of the game and you can look backand say that’s why we win because our players show up and make those plays.”

On if this was another complete team win:

“I did, but I think it was more of a defensive domination tonight. Seven turnovers isoutstanding, so offensively where we were getting the ball is more like don’t screw it up. You’llgo out there and score points if you don’t screw it up, so that made it a very easy night for usoffensively and that’s what you want to have at the end of the day. If you ask what the perfectgame is, I would say the defense goes out there and totally dominates that way because itmakes it easy on your offense. When you have a really good offense, the pressure isn’t on themto go out and score every time. And when you get defensive scores like we did tonight that washuge. We just talk all the time about stacking wins and just keep stacking those little wins upand good things are going to happen. As long as we stay in control of our own destiny, that's all that matters."