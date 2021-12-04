Hilltoppers defeat EKU 85-80 in an intense in-state matchup

Western Kentucky (5-3) defeated in-state foe Eastern Kentucky (5-4) 85-80 in a thrilling 159th all-time meeting in the series that had the crowd at Diddle Arena on the edge of their seats. Tonight's win marks the 115th all-time win against the Colonels as the Hilltoppers control the series with a 115-44 record.









“Give Eastern Kentucky a lot of credit. They’re well-coached, they’ve got a really good basketball team and they played extremely well tonight. Any time you go on the road and make 18 3s, you’re going to win most nights. Give them a lot of credit, they’re going to be a tough battle for anybody they play." — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky announced before opening tipoff that senior forward Jairus Hamilton was out due to a back injury while also announcing the continued absence of fifth year guard Josh Anderson who is still unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

"The challenge was besides them being good, we were kind of limping in here. Everybody knew Josh was out with COVID, most people didn’t know that Jairus was out." — Rick Stansbury

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight led WKU's offense with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Graduate guard Camron Justice was also a vital piece of the Hilltoppers' offense as he finished the evening with 18 points, three rebounds and six assists. Junior center Jamarion Sharp also played a huge role in the win with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

“We just had to stay together as a team. We needed everybody to step up. Just one more step, play as hard as they can and hopefully we were going to come out with a dub.” — Dayvion McKnight

The Colonel's offense was led by junior guard Cooper Robb, who had 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Freshman wing Devontae Blanton was also a big offensive performer with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Redshirt senior forward Jannson Williams finished off the night with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Sophomore forward Michael Moreno was another key offensive player for the Colonels as he had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

“Honestly just talking and communication. Even though we’re doing good on that, we’ve still got to do more. There’s always room for improvement and we’re going to continue to work on that.” — Jamarion Sharp

Western Kentucky Final Stats FG% FG 3FT% 3F FT% FT 52% 29-56 33% 7-21 77% 20-26

The Hilltoppers additionally outrebounded the Colonels 38-37, committed 12 turnovers, scored 14 points off turnovers and collected 13 assists.

Eastern Kentucky Final Stats FG% FG 3FT% 3F FT% FT 41% 29-71 35% 18-51 57% 4-7

The Colonels committed 13 turnovers, collected 17 points off turnovers and recorded 20 assists. The Hilltoppers won the opening tipoff and began to display their offense at 15:25 with a 6-0 scoring run with 3-of-3 shooting. With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, Western Kentucky was on a 7-0 run over the last 1:43 of play while the Colonels were one of their last nine shots from the field. The Hilltoppers held a 39-38 lead over the Colonels at halftime.

Western Kentucky Halftime Stats FG% FG 3PT% 3F FT% FT 46.9% 15-32 22.2% 2-9 63.6% 7-11

The Hilltoppers were winning the rebounding battle 23-20, had only committed five turnovers, collected three steals and recorded six assists.

Eastern Kentucky Halftime Stats FG% FG 3PT% 3F FT% FT 37.8% 14-37 39.1% 9-23 33.3% 1-3