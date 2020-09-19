InsideHilltopperSports - Hilltoppers drop home opener to Liberty, fall to 0-2

WKU was outgained 487-291 and allowed Liberty quarterback Malik Willis to rack up 301 total yards and three touchdowns in his debut with the Flames.

WKU (0-2) trailed 10-0 after the opening quarter and 17-10 at halftime. The Toppers tied it at 17-17 early into the third quarter but Liberty later built a two-score advantage and never allowed WKU to jump in front.

The Hilltoppers, hosting Liberty in their home opener and looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss at Louisville, improved in certain areas but still struggled in others and suffered a 30-24 loss on Saturday in front of 4,276 fans at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Western Kentucky experienced some good and some bad another week, but ultimately came out on the wrong side of things again.

The Hilltoppers now enter a bye week and will return to action Oct. 3 on the road at Middle Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Murfreesboro.

After WKU’s opening drive didn’t go anywhere and resulted in negative yardage, Liberty put together a five-play, 52-yard drive and capped it with a four-yard TD run by Willis to give the Flames a 7-0 lead at the 11:27 mark of the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers again went three-and-out on their next series, and Liberty added to its lead with a 24-yard field goal by Alex Barbir, which put WKU in a 10-0 hole after one.

WKU finally got on the board just four seconds into the second quarter, as Brayden Narveson made a 43-yard field goal to cut the Toppers’ deficit to 10-3.

Liberty answered with a lengthy 11-play, 65-yard series that knocked 4:41 off the clock, capping it with a four-yard TD run by Willis. The quarterback kept it himself on a nice designed run and ran untouched into the end zone to put the Flames up 17-3 at the 10:15 mark.

The Hilltoppers responded to Liberty’s long drive by assembling their best one of the game yet.

Covering 88 yards with eight plays in four minutes, Tyrrell Pigrome threw a six-yard TD pass to Mitchell Tinsley to bring WKU within 17-10 with 6:15 remaining in the half — and the score remained the same at the break.

WKU came out of the locker room ready to play.

After the Hilltoppers’ defense forced a quick three-and-out, their offense put together a 7-play, 79-yard drive in 3:00 and topped it off with a 24-yard TD pass from Pigrome to Glasgow High School product Dalvin Smith, who Pigrome found wide open along the right sideline.

Pigrome went 4-for-4 for 52 yards and rushed twice for 25 yards during the series and threw a nearly perfect pass to Smith to help WKU even the scoreboard at 17-all at the 10:56 mark of the third quarter.

Liberty retook the lead with Shedro Lewis’ 29-yard TD run late in the quarter. On the fourth play of a drive that was kickstarted by Willis’ 51-yard run, Lewis took a handoff and easily made his way into the end zone to put the Flames in front 24-17 entering the fourth.

Willis’ third rushing TD of the contest — this one from 18 yards out — capped a six-play, 57-yard drive that lasted 3:17 and pushed Liberty’s advantage to 30-17 with 11:43 remaining.

Pigrome facilitated a nine-play, 87-yard series for the Hilltoppers and connected with Craig Burt for a 36-yard TD to cut their deficit to 30-24 with 3:04 left, but that's as close as WKU would get.

Pigrome finished 18-of-25 passing for 193 yards, while Tinsley made six receptions for 69 yards.