Hilltoppers embracing challenging non-conference slate

Western Kentucky's non-conference slate hasn't been a cakewalk whatsoever. While some college football teams chose to schedule numerous buy games and record blowout wins against low-level competition, the Hilltoppers have embraced playing a challenging non-conference slate, which has already featured a pair of matchups with high-profile programs with one still to come.

For its second game of the season, WKU traveled to West Point, New York to take on Army and the Black Knights' high-powered triple option offense and fell just short, dropping a tough 38-35 decision. Then, for game three, the Hilltoppers welcomed Big Ten program Indiana into Houchens-Smith Stadium and narrowly fell short 33-31. Now, with those two marquee contests in the books, WKU will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday night on the road at No. 17 ranked Michigan State. Although they've lost two games, the Hilltoppers have battled and competed with top-tier opponents, and playing those teams will only prepare them for their Conference USA schedule, which starts with a good UTSA team right off the bat on October 9.

"I think we've played a lot of good, quality opponents," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday during his weekly press conference. "And let me say this, our conference opener is against UTSA – and they may be as good, if not better, than the teams we've previously played in Army and Indiana and Michigan State. They're a very good football team, so that's going to be a great challenge as well. "When you do play quality opponents, I do think it sharpens the knife. I do think it gets you ready for conference play. We have some really good, quality teams in this league, but the teams we will have played previously will be as good, if not better. I do think we'll be ready in that sense." WKU and No. 17 Michigan State will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.