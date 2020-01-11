MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky has found the offensive spark its needed.

After shooting just 36.5 percent from the field and scoring 62 points in a loss Thursday at Alabama-Birmingham, the Hilltoppers completely flipped the switch Saturday – using an overall balanced offensive production to earn a 69-53 win over Middle Tennessee at the Murphy Center.

WKU (10-6 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) finished 24-of-50 (48 percent) from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Three different Toppers finished in double figures, led by Taveion Hollingsworth’s 18 points. Alongside him, Josh Anderson finished with 15 points, Carson Williams scored 14 and had eight rebounds and Jared Savage tallied 9.

In addition to the Toppers’ all-around offensive outing, the team was also stout defensively – holding MTSU to just 19-of-53 (36%) shooting and forcing it to commit 18 turnovers, which WKU turned into 25 points on the other end.

Reggie Scurry led the Blue Raiders (4-13, 0-4) with 15 points.

WKU held an early 9-5 lead after Hollingsworth recorded a steal, scored on the opposite end, was fouled and converted the and-one at the 16:18 mark. Jordan Rawls’ layup put the Hilltoppers up 13-7 at the 14:32 mark, but Middle Tennessee scored five quick points to cut its deficit to 13-12.

A 6-0 run by the Toppers – started off with an Isaiah Cozart dunk – gave them a 19-12 lead with 10:31 remaining in the half, and a Hollingsworth 3-pointer followed by Jeremiah Gambrell’s layup pushed WKU’s advantage to 24-12 and forced a MTSU timeout.

Savage’s deep triple from the right wing – followed by Hollingsworth’s from the top of the key – gave the Hilltoppers a 32-14 lead with 6:12 left in the half. C.J. Jones knocked down a 3 for the Blue Raiders to bring them within 38-21, but WKU still took an 18-point lead of 42-24 into the break.

MTSU used a 6-0 run to cut its deficit to 44-30, but Hollingsworth capped the Blue Raiders’ surge with a bank shot in the lane to put WKU up 16 at the 15:35 mark of the second half.

The Toppers were leading 50-32 with 11:53 remaining and up 61-39 with 7:28 left. Holding that comfortable advantage, they were able to cruise through the final stretch and bounce back from Thursday’s setback in Birmingham.

WKU returns to action Thursday as it hosts Old Dominion at 7 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena.

NOTES:

- WKU improved to 95-43 all-time against Middle Tennessee, while Rick Stansbury improved to 2-4 in his career vs. the Blue Raiders. The win in Murfreesboro was just the Hilltoppers’ second in the last nine meetings at the Murphy Center.

- The Hilltoppers have now made at least one 3-pointer in 1,026 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987, which is tied with Arkansas for fourth in the nation.

- WKU was without graduate senior guard Camron Justice, who is dealing with a back injury. Justice, who is averaging 11.1 points per game, played just eight minutes in Thursday’s loss at UAB.

- Jordan Rawls, Taveion Hollingsworth, Jared Savage, Josh Anderson and Carson Williams were WKU’s starters for the second straight game.

- 3,167 was the announced attendance at the Murphy Center.