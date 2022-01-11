Hilltoppers host conference foe Rice on Thursday night

Western Kentucky (9-6, 1-1 C-USA) is set to welcome conference foe Rice (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) to E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night in the continuation of a three-game homestand.

The Hilltoppers are 7-2 all-time against the Owls and will be looking for their seventh straight win in the series.

The last meeting between the two was an 89-66 blowout victory by WKU at E.A. Diddle Arena on Feb. 13th, 2021. The last time the Hilltoppers fell short to the Owls was an 83-73 loss at Tudor Fieldhouse on Jan. 14th, 2016.

Western Kentucky recorded an 84-71 win over FIU in Saturday's C-USA home opener, bouncing back from a disappointing 74-73 loss at La Tech to open C-USA play.

Five players on WKU's roster reached double-figure scoring while fifth year guard Josh Anderson led the way with 16 points and three steals.

Graduate guard Camron Justice and redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton were also crucial to WKU's offense, dropping a combined 30 points with 15 points each.

Jamarion Sharp was a playmaker once again with 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

Dayvion McKnight recorded 13 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.