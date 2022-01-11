Hilltoppers host conference foe Rice on Thursday night
TV: CBS Sports Network
WHO: Western Kentucky at Rice
WHEN: Thursday at 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | RICE
ESPN BPI: No. 109 | No. 179
KENPOM: No. 107 | No. 169
SAGARIN: No. 118 | No. 173
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 124 | No. 165
Western Kentucky (9-6, 1-1 C-USA) is set to welcome conference foe Rice (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) to E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night in the continuation of a three-game homestand.
The Hilltoppers are 7-2 all-time against the Owls and will be looking for their seventh straight win in the series.
The last meeting between the two was an 89-66 blowout victory by WKU at E.A. Diddle Arena on Feb. 13th, 2021. The last time the Hilltoppers fell short to the Owls was an 83-73 loss at Tudor Fieldhouse on Jan. 14th, 2016.
Western Kentucky recorded an 84-71 win over FIU in Saturday's C-USA home opener, bouncing back from a disappointing 74-73 loss at La Tech to open C-USA play.
Five players on WKU's roster reached double-figure scoring while fifth year guard Josh Anderson led the way with 16 points and three steals.
Graduate guard Camron Justice and redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton were also crucial to WKU's offense, dropping a combined 30 points with 15 points each.
Jamarion Sharp was a playmaker once again with 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks.
Dayvion McKnight recorded 13 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Carl Pierre
|
6'4"/190
|
Gr.
|
Pierre averages 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
|
Travis Evee
|
6'1"/180
|
So.
|
Evee averages 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
|
Chris Mullins
|
6'3"/190
|
Jr.
|
Mullins averages 9.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
|
Quincy Olivari
|
6'3"/200
|
So.
|
Olivari averages 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
|
Max Fiedler
|
6'11"/235
|
So.
|
Fiedler averages 9.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Mylyjael Poteat (5.7 ppg), Cameron Sheffield (5.4 ppg), Jake Lieppert (4.3 ppg).
Rice opened C-USA play against fellow Lone Star State opponent North Texas, who obliterated the Owls 75-43 at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas.
The Owls have come out victorious in their last two C-USA matchups at home, defeating Middle Tennessee 65-61 and UAB 85-80.
Against UAB, sophomore guard Travis Evee recorded 25 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Guard Carl Pierre was also a significant performer as he dropped 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.
Freshman forward Mylyjael Poteat had 18 points and seven rebounds.
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Rice
|
Points Per Game
|
77.3
|
77.4
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.471
|
.465
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.346
|
.385
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.7
|
2.8
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
9.1
|
5.1
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.4
|
2.6
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
68.5
|
73.8
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.399
|
.425
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.322
|
.308
RICE RECORD THIS SEASON: 9-5 / KEY WINS: Pepperdine, Southern, New Orleans, Evansville, Jarvis Christian, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Middle Tennessee, UAB; KEY LOSSES: No. 15 Houston, Oakland, Fordham, Texas State, North Texas.
SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers are 7-2 all-time against the Owls as they have edged their conference opponents the last six times the two programs have met. WKU defeated Rice 89-66 in the last meeting at E.A. Diddle Arena on Feb. 13, 2021. The last time Rice managed to defeat WKU was an 83-73 win at Tudor Fieldhouse on Jan. 14, 2016.
Western Kentucky hosts Rice this Thursday night as the opening tip is set for 8 p.m. CT.
