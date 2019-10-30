News More News
Hilltoppers in the Pros: Week 8

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
@SeanW_Rivals
Publisher

Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Hilltoppers did on the professional gridiron.

Players Stats/Results

Jack Doyle

TE, Indianapolis Colts

Recorded four catches for 61 yards in the Colts' 15-13 win over the Broncos.


Season Stats: 21 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Higbee

TE, Los Angeles Rams

Recorded one catch for eight yards in the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bengals.


Season Stats: 18 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD

George Fant

OT, Seattle Seahawks

Played only 18 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the Seahawks' 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Taywan Taylor

WR, Cleveland Browns

Was inactive in the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots.


Season Stats: 3 KR, 53 yards

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

LB, Chicago Bears

Participated in 19 snaps (73%) on special teams in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Forrest Lamp

OG, Los Angeles Chargers

Started two games at left guard before suffering a season-ending broken fibula against the Titans on October 20th.

Deon Yelder

TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Participated in one special team snap in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Packers.


Season Stats: 2 catches, 43 yards

DeAndre Farris

CB, Ottawa RedBlacks

Didn't record any stats in the Ottawa RedBlacks' 39-9 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

***

