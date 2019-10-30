Hilltoppers in the Pros: Week 8
Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Hilltoppers did on the professional gridiron.
|Players
|Stats/Results
|
Jack Doyle
TE, Indianapolis Colts
|
Recorded four catches for 61 yards in the Colts' 15-13 win over the Broncos.
Season Stats: 21 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD
|
Tyler Higbee
TE, Los Angeles Rams
|
Recorded one catch for eight yards in the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bengals.
Season Stats: 18 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD
|
George Fant
OT, Seattle Seahawks
|
Played only 18 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the Seahawks' 27-20 win over the Falcons.
|
Taywan Taylor
WR, Cleveland Browns
|
Was inactive in the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
Season Stats: 3 KR, 53 yards
|
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB, Chicago Bears
|
Participated in 19 snaps (73%) on special teams in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers.
|
Forrest Lamp
OG, Los Angeles Chargers
|
Started two games at left guard before suffering a season-ending broken fibula against the Titans on October 20th.
|
Deon Yelder
TE, Kansas City Chiefs
|
Participated in one special team snap in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Packers.
Season Stats: 2 catches, 43 yards
|
DeAndre Farris
CB, Ottawa RedBlacks
|
Didn't record any stats in the Ottawa RedBlacks' 39-9 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.
***
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals
Like us on FACEBOOK