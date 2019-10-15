News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 12:38:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Hilltoppers in the Pros: Week 6

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
@SeanW_Rivals
Publisher

Week six of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Hilltoppers did on the professional gridiron.

Players Stats/Results

Jack Doyle

TE, Indianapolis Colts

Colts had a bye week.


Season Stats: 14 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Higbee

TE, Los Angeles Rams

Recorded 3 catches for 25 yards in the Rams' 20-7 loss to San Francisco.


Season Stats: 16 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD

George Fant

OT, Seattle Seahawks

Got his second start of the year at left tackle in the Seahawks' 32-38 win over the Browns. Played 83 offensive snaps (100%).

Taywan Taylor

WR, Cleveland Browns

Taylor was ruled inactive this past week. He has played in three games for the Browns this season and has returned 3 kicks for 53 yards.


Season Stats: 3 KR, 53 yards

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

LB, Chicago Bears

Bears had a bye week

Forrest Lamp

OG, Los Angeles Chargers

Got his first start of the season at left guard in the Chargers 24-17 loss to the Steelers. He played all 62 offensive snaps.

Deon Yelder

TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Only registered one offensive snap in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Texans.


Season Stats: 2 catches, 43 yards

DeAndre Farris

CB, Ottawa RedBlacks

Recorded 4 tackles in the Ottawa RedBlacks' 28-21 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

