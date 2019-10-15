Hilltoppers in the Pros: Week 6
Week six of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Hilltoppers did on the professional gridiron.
|Players
|Stats/Results
|
Jack Doyle
TE, Indianapolis Colts
|
Colts had a bye week.
Season Stats: 14 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD
|
Tyler Higbee
TE, Los Angeles Rams
|
Recorded 3 catches for 25 yards in the Rams' 20-7 loss to San Francisco.
Season Stats: 16 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD
|
George Fant
OT, Seattle Seahawks
|
Got his second start of the year at left tackle in the Seahawks' 32-38 win over the Browns. Played 83 offensive snaps (100%).
|
Taywan Taylor
WR, Cleveland Browns
|
Taylor was ruled inactive this past week. He has played in three games for the Browns this season and has returned 3 kicks for 53 yards.
Season Stats: 3 KR, 53 yards
|
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB, Chicago Bears
|
Bears had a bye week
|
Forrest Lamp
OG, Los Angeles Chargers
|
Got his first start of the season at left guard in the Chargers 24-17 loss to the Steelers. He played all 62 offensive snaps.
|
Deon Yelder
TE, Kansas City Chiefs
|
Only registered one offensive snap in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Texans.
Season Stats: 2 catches, 43 yards
|
DeAndre Farris
CB, Ottawa RedBlacks
|
Recorded 4 tackles in the Ottawa RedBlacks' 28-21 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.
