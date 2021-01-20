Hilltoppers in the NFL update: Divisional Round
See which former Hilltoppers had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise in the Divisional Round below.
Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)
Packers 32, Rams 18
Higbee tallied two catches for five yards in 62% of offensive snaps.
Regular season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD
This week: Rams eliminated from playoffs
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)
Chiefs 22, Browns 17
Yelder was placed on injured reserve prior to the Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup with the Browns on Sunday.
Regular season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards
This week: Bills @ Chiefs, 5:40PM CT Sunday