 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Divisional Round Recap
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 08:45:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Hilltoppers in the NFL update: Divisional Round

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Tyler Higbee celebrating a Cam Akers touchdown on Saturday versus the Packers. (Photo: therams.com)
See which former Hilltoppers had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise in the Divisional Round below.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Packers 32, Rams 18

Higbee tallied two catches for five yards in 62% of offensive snaps.

Regular season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD

This week: Rams eliminated from playoffs

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: chiefs.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: chiefs.com)

Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chiefs 22, Browns 17

Yelder was placed on injured reserve prior to the Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup with the Browns on Sunday.

Regular season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards

This week: Bills @ Chiefs, 5:40PM CT Sunday

