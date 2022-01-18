Hilltoppers prepare for Thursday night tipoff against FAU

Luke Frampton during WKU's Asheville Championship game against Minnesota. (Photo: The Asheville Championship) (The Asheville Championship)

Western Kentucky (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) will be on the road in Florida this week to take on its C-USA foes from the Sunshine State, starting with Florida Atlantic (9-8, 2-2 C-USA) on Thursday night in Boca Raton. The Hilltoppers are 16-6 all-time against FAU, that included six straight wins over the Owls, which was snapped in a 69-65 loss to FAU during the 2019-20 season. FAU is coming off a convincing win over Charlotte where the Owls' shattered the school record for single-game three-pointers.

"Just keep working, keep listening to coach, keep doing what we got to do and we're gonna be just fine." — Dayvion McKnight

Western Kentucky is coming off a 65-60 loss to the reigning C-USA champions, North Texas, who edged the Hilltoppers at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight carried the Hilltoppers on offense, recording 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the loss. Junior center Jamarion Sharp was another crucial offensive component for the Hilltoppers on Saturday, dropping 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Graduate guard Camron Justice finished with nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

PROJECTED FAU STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Michael Forrest 6'1"/174 Jr. Forrest averages 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Alijah Martin 6'2"/210 Fr. Martin averages 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Bryan Greenlee 6'0"/191 So. Greenlee averages 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Everett Winchester 6'6"/212 Gr. Winchester averages 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Giancarlo Rosado 6'8"/247 Fr. Rosado averages 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Vladislav Goldin (5.8 ppg), Johnell Davis (5.3 ppg), Bitumba Baruti (4.8 ppg).

FAU is coming off a dominant 96-67 win over Charlotte at home, recording 16-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc to break the school record for single-game three-point field goal percentage. Freshman guard Alijah Martin was a major offensive weapon against the 49ers, dropping 20 points and five rebounds Sophomore guard Bryan Greenlee scored 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Michael Forrest was also crucial to the Owls' dominant performance, recorded 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Western Kentucky-Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Florida Atlantic Points Per Game 76.5 73.9 Field Goal Percentage .472 .451 Three-Point Percentage .341 .340 Rebound Margin -0.2 4.9 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.1 Steals Per Game 8.9 7.5 Blocks Per Game 6.4 2.6 Opp. Points Per Game 68.2 68.6 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .402 .446 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .326 .377

FLORIDA ATLANTIC RECORD THIS SEASON: 9-8, 2-2 C-USA / KEY WINS: UT-Martin, North Dakota, Marshall; KEY LOSSES: New Mexico, Miami, Troy, James Madison, VCU, High Point, Middle Tennessee, UAB. SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers are 16-6 all-time against the Owls, recording six straight wins from 2015 to 2019. The Owls snapped WKU's winning streak last January in Boca Raton.