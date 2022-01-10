Hilltoppers receive commitment from South Carolina transfer Vincent Murphy

This past Sunday, the Hilltoppers added a big time blocker to the offensive line from the transfer portal with the addition of Vincent Murphy , who will enter his fourth season of college football following a tenure at South Carolina, where he began in 2019.

On December 13th, Murphy announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left. In his three seasons as a Gamecock, Murphy appeared in 11 games.

In 2021, the 6-foot-2, 312-pound redshirt sophomore saw time in eight contests, receiving playing time at center and guard. Over his 50 snaps this past season, Murphy churned out a 72.3 blocking grade on Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Through three games in 2019 and 2020, Murphy posted a 66.0 PFF grade. Murphy was on the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, and 2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Murphy is the fourth player to transfer to the Hill this offseason, joining former Wyoming safety Rome Weber, Rice linebacker Desmyn Baker, and North Texas cornerback Upton Stout.