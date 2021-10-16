Hilltoppers roll past Old Dominion, 43-20

After dropping four straight games, with two of those losses coming against Big Ten Conference programs Indiana and Michigan State, the Hilltoppers snapped their skid on Saturday by rolling to a 43-20 win over Old Dominion at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

WKU (2-4 overall, 1-1 Conference USA) led 14-0 after the opening quarter, built a 30-3 advantage at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half to come out on top.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe led the way for the Hilltoppers, completing 37 of 54 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, while the offense as a whole tallied 514 yards. Alongside Zappe, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns made 13 receptions for 221 yards and a TD.

Defensively, WKU put together one of its best performances of the season — forcing Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3) into three turnovers and holding the Monarchs to 20 points.