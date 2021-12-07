Hilltoppers set to close out homestand against Buffalo
Western Kentucky (5-3) is looking to remain undefeated at home as the Hilltoppers welcome the Buffalo Bulls (4-3) to E.A. Diddle Arena to close out a five-game home stand on Wednesday night.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers have never faced off against Buffalo before as this will be the first meeting with the Mid-American Conference opponent.
TV: ESPN+
WHO: Western Kentucky at Buffalo
WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | BUFFALO
ESPN BPI: No. 84 | No. 68
KENPOM: No. 117 | No. 81
SAGARIN: No. 134 | No. 73
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 185 | No. 112
The Hilltoppers won their fifth consecutive home game on Saturday night in an 85-80 victory over Eastern Kentucky while WKU was missing two significant players.
WKU senior forward Jairus Hamilton was out due to a back injury while fifth year guard Josh Anderson was out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight led all scorers with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Graduate guard Camron Justice had 18 points, three rebounds and six assists.
Junior center Jamarion Sharp was also significant in the win as he posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks.
Buffalo is 4-3 overall and has most recently suffered a 68-65 loss to St. Bonaventure on Saturday.
Senior forward Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls' offense with 23 points and a game-high four steals.
Senior guard Ronaldo Segu posted 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in the heartbreaking loss.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Jeenathan Williams
|
6'5"/205
|
Sr.
|
Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
|
Ronaldo Segu
|
6'0"/165
|
Sr.
|
Segu is averaging 15.1 points and 2.0 rebounds a game.
|
Josh Mballa
|
6'7"/220
|
Sr.
|
Mballa is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
|
Maceo Jack
|
6'5"/207
|
Sr.
|
Jack is averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
|
Keishawn Brewton
|
6'2"/185
|
Sr.
|
Brewton is averaging 6.4 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: David Skogman (5.7 ppg), Tra'Von Fagan (3.7 ppg), Lucas Saleh (2.7 ppg).
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Buffalo
|
Points Per Game
|
79.1
|
82.1
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.476
|
.469
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.344
|
.352
|
Rebound Margin
|
0.9
|
4.4
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
10.0
|
7.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.5
|
5.0
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
67.4
|
72.1
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.394
|
.412
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.309
|
.344
BUFFALO RECORD THIS SEASON: 4-3 / KEY LOSSES: at No. 6 Michigan, Stephen F. Austin, St. Bonaventure. KEY WINS: North Texas, Illinois State, Rider
SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky has never faced off against Buffalo in program history, making tomorrow night's matchup the first meeting between the two.
****
