Hilltoppers set to close out homestand against Buffalo

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers have never faced off against Buffalo before as this will be the first meeting with the Mid-American Conference opponent.

Western Kentucky (5-3) is looking to remain undefeated at home as the Hilltoppers welcome the Buffalo Bulls (4-3) to E.A. Diddle Arena to close out a five-game home stand on Wednesday night.

"They're a really good team. They got all five starters back from last year. Picked to win their league. We just know they're really good, really experienced."

2020-21 NET RANKINGS : No. 185 | No. 112

SAGARIN : No. 134 | No. 73

KENPOM : No. 117 | No. 81

ESPN BPI : No. 84 | No. 68

WHEN : Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT

WHO : Western Kentucky at Buffalo

The Hilltoppers won their fifth consecutive home game on Saturday night in an 85-80 victory over Eastern Kentucky while WKU was missing two significant players.

WKU senior forward Jairus Hamilton was out due to a back injury while fifth year guard Josh Anderson was out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight led all scorers with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Graduate guard Camron Justice had 18 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Junior center Jamarion Sharp was also significant in the win as he posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks.

Buffalo is 4-3 overall and has most recently suffered a 68-65 loss to St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Senior forward Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls' offense with 23 points and a game-high four steals.

Senior guard Ronaldo Segu posted 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in the heartbreaking loss.