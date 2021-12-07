 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball - Hilltoppers set to close out home stand against Buffalo
Hilltoppers set to close out homestand against Buffalo

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky (5-3) is looking to remain undefeated at home as the Hilltoppers welcome the Buffalo Bulls (4-3) to E.A. Diddle Arena to close out a five-game home stand on Wednesday night.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers have never faced off against Buffalo before as this will be the first meeting with the Mid-American Conference opponent.

"They're a really good team. They got all five starters back from last year. Picked to win their league. We just know they're really good, really experienced."
— Rick Stansbury

TV: ESPN+

WHO: Western Kentucky at Buffalo

WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | BUFFALO

ESPN BPI: No. 84 | No. 68

KENPOM: No. 117 | No. 81

SAGARIN: No. 134 | No. 73

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 185 | No. 112

The Hilltoppers won their fifth consecutive home game on Saturday night in an 85-80 victory over Eastern Kentucky while WKU was missing two significant players.

WKU senior forward Jairus Hamilton was out due to a back injury while fifth year guard Josh Anderson was out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight led all scorers with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Graduate guard Camron Justice had 18 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Junior center Jamarion Sharp was also significant in the win as he posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks.

Buffalo is 4-3 overall and has most recently suffered a 68-65 loss to St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Senior forward Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls' offense with 23 points and a game-high four steals.

Senior guard Ronaldo Segu posted 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in the heartbreaking loss.

PROJECTED Buffalo STARTING LINEUP
Player HT/WT Year Notes

Jeenathan Williams

6'5"/205

Sr.

Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Ronaldo Segu

6'0"/165

Sr.

Segu is averaging 15.1 points and 2.0 rebounds a game.

Josh Mballa

6'7"/220

Sr.

Mballa is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Maceo Jack

6'5"/207

Sr.

Jack is averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Keishawn Brewton

6'2"/185

Sr.

Brewton is averaging 6.4 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: David Skogman (5.7 ppg), Tra'Von Fagan (3.7 ppg), Lucas Saleh (2.7 ppg).

WKU-Buffalo Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky  Buffalo

Points Per Game

79.1

82.1

Field Goal Percentage

.476

.469

Three-Point Percentage

.344

.352

Rebound Margin

0.9

4.4

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.1

Steals Per Game

10.0

7.0

Blocks Per Game

6.5

5.0

Opp. Points Per Game

67.4

72.1

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.394

.412

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.309

.344

BUFFALO RECORD THIS SEASON: 4-3 / KEY LOSSES: at No. 6 Michigan, Stephen F. Austin, St. Bonaventure. KEY WINS: North Texas, Illinois State, Rider

SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky has never faced off against Buffalo in program history, making tomorrow night's matchup the first meeting between the two.

