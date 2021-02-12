Western Kentucky men's basketball will be without four players, a coach and another staff member for Friday's 7 p.m. game against Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena, the program announced prior to tipoff.

Players Isaiah Cozart, Jordan Rawls, Kevin Osawe and Patrick Murphy, associate head coach Phil Cunningham and associate director of operations Martin Cross will all be unavailable.

The Hilltoppers had COVID-19 related issues within their program last week and had their scheduled series at Florida Atlantic postponed as a result. They're back on the court Friday for the first time in 19 days, but won't have a full team.

