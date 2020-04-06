Hollingsworth wins 'Greatest Player Under Stansbury' March Madness tourney
Due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic canceling March Madness this season, we at Inside Hilltopper Sports decided to put together our own tournament, which began in mid-March and lasted until Monday evening.
Our version of March Madness presented a 32-player bracket made up of players who have played and are currently playing under Coach Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky and based the tournament off this question: Who is the greatest player under Stansbury?
We used a system that randomly determined the bracket, and fans voted on each matchup from polls posted to our Twitter page.
With all games now in the books, we have our champion.
Taveion Hollingsworth, who just finished up his junior season as a Hilltopper, is the champion of our March Madness tournament.
In three complete seasons at WKU, Hollingsworth has scored 1,494 career points in 102 games played - all 102 starts - and has played a major role for Stansbury since arriving on The Hill in 2017.
Hollingsworth defeated Justin Johnson - who scored 1,715 career points and grabbed 1,057 rebounds in 135 games played (96 starts) after four seasons from 2014-18 - in the final round to claim the title.