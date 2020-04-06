Due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic canceling March Madness this season, we at Inside Hilltopper Sports decided to put together our own tournament, which began in mid-March and lasted until Monday evening.

Our version of March Madness presented a 32-player bracket made up of players who have played and are currently playing under Coach Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky and based the tournament off this question: Who is the greatest player under Stansbury?

We used a system that randomly determined the bracket, and fans voted on each matchup from polls posted to our Twitter page.

With all games now in the books, we have our champion.