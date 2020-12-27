Western Kentucky picked up a big addition to their roster on Sunday in Houston Baptist's record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe.

His career numbers are staggering, throwing for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns in 37 games at HBU.

This past fall, in just four games, his numbers were extraordinary. Throwing for 1,833 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Among those four games was a school-record 567 yard performance against Texas Tech on September 12th.

Zappe will join his former HBU offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, Zach Kittley, was hired for the same role with the Hilltoppers back on December 14th.

The talented signal-caller will also have familiar weapons to work with, as former Houston Baptist wide receiver brothers Jerreth and Josh Sterns have also recently transferred to Western Kentucky.

Jerreth made 47 receptions for 454 yards and five touchdowns in four games as a junior for the Huskies this season while Josh tallied 13 receptions for 403 yards and four touchdowns.

Kittley will now have three key pieces in place from his past successes at Houston Baptist to hopefully kickstart Western Kentucky's offense heading into the 2021 season.

Zappe will be a graduate transfer for the Hilltoppers.