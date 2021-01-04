After a 5-7 finish to the modified 2020 season, the Hilltoppers ended up with a 76.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. On the offensive side of the football WKU was graded a 72.4. InsideHilltopperSports goes in depth on the entire offensive breakdown below:

Hilltoppers Offensive Grades Offense Passing Pass Block Receiving Running Run Block 72.4 56.1 85.7 59.7 72.8 80.4

Running back CJ Jones celebrates a score in the Lending Tree Bowl. (Photo: @WKUFootball Twitter)

Quarterback Grades Name Snaps Offense Pass Run Tyrrell Pigrome 629 62.5 59.8 65.8 Kevaris Thomas 138 52.0 50.2 59.1

Signal-caller was not exactly a stronghold for the Hilltopper offense this season. Graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome showed flashes of dual-threat play-making ability but it never completely came to fruition. Pigrome totaled 1,615 yards passing on 171 completions in 297 attempts along with nine passing touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground Pigrome added 325 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas appeared in three games adding 369 yards in the air, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Running Back Grades Name Snaps Offense Run Pass Gaej Walker 453 63.6 66.6 51.2 Jakairi Moses 196 71.2 74.1 57.6

For much of the 2020 season quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome led WKU in rushing and the Hilltopper backfield seemed to be muddled. Towards the end of the season Walker turned it on to end up with 645 yards on 143 carries and three rushing touchdowns. The higher graded, change of pace back Moses showed promise adding 319 yards on 60 carries.

Wide Receiver/Tight End Grades Name Snaps Offense Receiving Run Block Mitchell Tinsley 674 64.9 63.5 72.8 Xavier Lane 440 60.0 60.2 53.9 Craig Burt Jr. 403 56.1 55.5 69.4 Dayton Wade 194 63.5 63.3 59.9 Joshua Simon 715 60.0 61.2 53.6

WKU saw veterans transfer and newcomers rise to the occasion in 2020. With a revolving door of pass catchers, the Hilltoppers saw Tinsley lead the pack with 377 yards on 43 catches with four touchdowns. Lane stepped up big as well to total 376 yards on 34 catches along with a touchdown. Tight end Joshua Simon had another respectable output in 2020 with 370 yards, 33 catches and three scores. Rounding out the group were Burt Jr. and Wade who each added over 175 yards and 20-plus catches.

Offensive Line Grades Names Snaps Overall Run Block Pass Block Seth Joest 770 67.7 65.8 73.2 Jordan Meredith 764 81.5 83.9 83.9 Mason Brooks 764 83.4 84.4 77.5 Cole Spencer 764 78.2 72.3 84.7 Tyler Witt 725 69.9 68.0 74.0

Blocking was the specialty for this WKU offense. PFF ranked WKU's offensive line 14th in FBS. The group had the fourth best pass blocking grade in FBS. Second team All-CUSA guard Jordan Meredith was ranked 10th in FBS among all guards. The tackles Spencer and Brooks combined to put together the second best pass blocking grade among group of five tackle units.