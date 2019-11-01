The three star outside linebacker out of Tucker (Ga.) comes from a family, and community, of athletes. His father was a Division 1 basketball player at Jacksonville State. His brother, Arden, was a freshman All-American and two-time first team All-SEC selection at LSU before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of last year's NFL Draft.

Oh, and he hails from the same school district, Dekalb County, as WKU star edge rusher DeAngelo Malone. For Aaron Key, one might think there'd be a bit of pressure to fill those shoes.

"I mean, something like that," Key said about there being an added weight to make it to the next level, "but I don't worry about it. I just try to take care of my business."

It was hard for those on the outside not to take note of the comparisons. Key easily looks the part, as his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame would suggest. It wasn't the physicals, though, that caught people's attention.

"Sometimes other people notice it," Key said about the similarities between him and his brother. "They ask if we're related by the way I play."

A lot of the attributes that evoke that comparison were actually gained off of the football field.

Up until this year, Key played both football and basketball. Despite hanging up the basketball shoes to focus solely on football for his senior year, Key notes that his days on the court were "most definitely" integral to his development on the football field.



"Mostly the conditioning part," Key said about what translates between the two sports, "but also quickness, agility, and awareness."

Add it all together, and you have a recruit coveted by Conference USA's best and multiple Power 5 programs, including Georgia Tech, which sits under 20 miles from Key's hometown of Tucker.