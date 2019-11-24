Toughness is an understatement when describing Corley's role at wide receiver. The kid just finds ways to avoid would be tacklers. He really has a nose for the endzone.

"My speed, size, strength, and toughness is what I'm being recruited for at wide-out," said Corley when asked about what coaches see in him as a college ball player.

Finishing the season with 21 total touchdowns and around 1,400 all-purpose yards, there truly isn't anything this man can't do on the offensive side of the football. Granted, Class 1A Football in the Commonwealth is the lowest division of play there is, but Corley does everything and then some, truly shredding opposing defenses.

Campbellsville (Ky.) athlete Malachi Corley has been nothing short of outstanding in his high school football career. The 5'10" 184 lb. weapon was an all purpose threat for the Eagles this season.

The next Anquan Boldin should I say? This is one of the more impressive highlight reels I've ever witnessed as far as pure will to score goes.

Corley is a do it all type of receiver. Throw him a screen, deep ball, slant, you name it; he will find a way to get to pay dirt.

WKU recently offered Corley a full scholarship, and rightfully so. He has yet to come to his decision, however.

"I visited on an unofficial for junior day in February of this year," stated Corley. "I liked what the coaching staff had going on. It seems like they are all about the players."

The Hilltopper coaching staff should certainly be all about this particular player. Corley's combination of elusiveness, size and route running is something few receivers can emulate.

Corley has been hearing from Boston College, Marshall, Wake Forest and Louisville. He has nine other offers other than WKU including EKU, Wofford, and Murray State.

"I don't really have a preference as far as in-state or out of state," expressed Corley.

The Tops will look to add a third in-state gem for the class of 2020 in Corley in the coming months. Corley's talents are criminally underrated making this a true steal for WKU should he commit in the near future.