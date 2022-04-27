Indiana transfer guard Khristian Lander commits to WKU

The native of Evansville, Indiana announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers over social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers added another transfer edition to the roster on Wednesday afternoon as Indiana freshman transfer guard Khristian Lander announced his commitment to Western Kentucky.

In Lander's short commitment clip on Twitter, he said "Like Father, Like Son". This is because Lander's father was former WKU defensive back Keith Lander.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound freshman was ranked a five-star by Rivals.com and the No. 26 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Over the course of his career with Indiana, Lander recorded 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.3 steals per game.

In the 2020-21 season, Lander averaged 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.3 steals per game. He additionally shot 25.7% (18-70) from the field, 27.3% (12-44) from beyond the arc and 87.5% (7-8) from the free throw line.

In his most recent campaign with the Hoosiers in 2021-22, Lander averaged 2.9 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.3 steals per game. Lander also shot 45.2% (14-31) from the field, 33.3% (4-12) and 75.0% (6-8) from the free throw line.