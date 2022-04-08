 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football-Indiana transfer RB Davion Ervin-Poindexter commits to WKU
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-08 13:19:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana transfer RB Davion Ervin-Poindexter commits to WKU

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky added a new face to the offense on Friday, landing a verbal commitment from former Indiana running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter.

The sophomore from Oak Lawn, Illinois entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13th, 2021 after playing three seasons for Indiana.

The former resident of Merrillville, IN. announced his move to Bowling Green over social media on Friday.

"The thing I like about WKU is the offense that they run. It’s extremely explosive and I feel like I can be a playmaker in this system."
— Davion Ervin-Poindexter

Ervin-Poindexter told InsideHilltopperSports.com that he began his collegiate career three seasons ago, playing special teams before battling his way onto the roster as a walk-on running back.

During the 2021 campaign, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore running back made 44 attempts for 226 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.


"Playing at Indiana was a great experience. We played the hardest schedule in the last 10 years of college football last year so it was great to play in packed and sold out stadiums and against great competition."
— Davion Ervin-Poindexter

****

