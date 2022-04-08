Indiana transfer RB Davion Ervin-Poindexter commits to WKU
Western Kentucky added a new face to the offense on Friday, landing a verbal commitment from former Indiana running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter.
The sophomore from Oak Lawn, Illinois entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13th, 2021 after playing three seasons for Indiana.
The former resident of Merrillville, IN. announced his move to Bowling Green over social media on Friday.
Ervin-Poindexter told InsideHilltopperSports.com that he began his collegiate career three seasons ago, playing special teams before battling his way onto the roster as a walk-on running back.
During the 2021 campaign, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore running back made 44 attempts for 226 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83, @Derrick_Deen
Like us on FACEBOOK.