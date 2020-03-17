Let's face it: We're all saddened about March Madness being canceled this year due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. To ease some of that sadness -- and do something fun and interactive with our followers, Inside Hilltopper Sports created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Hilltoppers' greatest player in the Rick Stansbury era .

How this will work

The tournament will be played out throughout the month of March and into April and will be determined by fan voting only. Fans can vote in one of two ways: On our Twitter page or through our Red Towel Talk message board.

We selected 32 players from the Stansbury era and used a system that randomly determined the bracket. The player who receives the most votes from each matchup through both Twitter and our message board will advance to the next round.

Fans will vote on one matchup per day, via a poll that will be posted on both our Twitter and message board.

Talk about the tournament inside the Red Towel Talk message board