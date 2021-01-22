Crawford detailed his excitement to enter the college coaching ranks and his relationship with head coach Tyson Helton below.

In 2020, he served as co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Colquitt County. In 2018-19, he was Valdosta's offensive coordinator and had previous stops at Greater Atlanta Christian, Colquitt County, Jefferson County.

Crawford has had a stellar career in the high school ranks at some of Georgia's powerhouse programs.

New Western Kentucky Outside Receivers coach Josh Crawford spoke with the media on Thursday to discuss his role with the Hilltoppers.

- When he was the offensive coordinator at Valdosta (Ga.) High School, their staff came to WKU a couple of years ago to meet Coach Helton and the offensive staff to lean about their schematics. Mentioned Helton graciousness and how they watched practice and set in on meetings.

- That opportunity led to a relationship that they've kept throughout and when this opportunity presented itself, they had a discussion about it and things moved quickly.

- Mentions culture Helton is leading with his team is evident. A lot of newness going on in the program. Said there is going to be a totally new offense and new coaches on the offensive side of the ball. They have really, really good ball player and is excited about the family culture.

- Excited about the guys in his room and the system they are going to run.

- Says he's prepared and ready for his first opportunity at the collegiate level. His stints at high school powerhouses in Georgia has helped prepare him to be successful at this level. Also given him a platform to establish relationships that will help him in the recruiting process as well.

- Tries to have a sense of urgency in everything that he's doing. Have to have a sense of urgency about yourself in what you are doing. Appreciates the responsibility he's been given and wants to bring the same urgency for the players in his room.

- Says his players will have an opportunity to touch the ball, but responsibility comes with that opportunity and he expects his players to have a sense of urgency with what they do.

- Wants to emulate the discipline and mindset to be successful to his players and have them feed off of that.

- Has a core group of values that he call "non-negotiables" and the first one is TRUST. Every player/coach relationship should start with that. Says the players are responding well and he's excited about each one of them.