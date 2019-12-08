Western Kentucky football will play this postseason in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers – who put together an 8-4 regular season and enter the bowl game riding a three-game win streak – will face MAC program Western Michigan on Monday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. CST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The First Responder Bowl will make it six bowl appearances for WKU since 2012 and the fifth in the past six seasons. The Toppers went to four straight postseason bowls from 2014-2017 before missing out in 2018 after going just 3-9 on the year.

WKU is 3-2 in its five bowl appearances since becoming a member of the FBS. It lost to Central Michigan in the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, defeated Central Michigan in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, beat South Florida in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl, won against Memphis in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl and fell to Georgia State in the 2017 Cure Bowl.

The Hilltoppers and Broncos will meet for the 15th time in a series that dates back to 1923. The two sides' last meeting came on Nov. 1, 1947, a home win for WMU.





