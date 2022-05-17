Jairus Hamilton announces his return to WKU

WKU transfer forward Jairus Hamilton, who entered his name into the transfer portal on April 14, announced his intentions to withdraw his name and return to Western Kentucky for one more season. Hamilton announced his return to the Hilltoppers for the 2022-23 campaign over social media on Tuesday afternoon, posting a photo to Instagram reading: "one more run". Hamilton is the second Hilltopper to withdraw his name from the transfer portal as WKU center Jamarion Sharp announced his return to Western Kentucky over a week ago.

The former four-star recruit out of Concord, N.C. is a graduate of Cannon School, where he managed to achieve the No. 90 spot in the nation in the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound shooting forward signed with Boston College on Jan. 11, 2018.