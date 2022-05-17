Jairus Hamilton announces his return to WKU
WKU transfer forward Jairus Hamilton, who entered his name into the transfer portal on April 14, announced his intentions to withdraw his name and return to Western Kentucky for one more season.
Hamilton announced his return to the Hilltoppers for the 2022-23 campaign over social media on Tuesday afternoon, posting a photo to Instagram reading: "one more run".
Hamilton is the second Hilltopper to withdraw his name from the transfer portal as WKU center Jamarion Sharp announced his return to Western Kentucky over a week ago.
The former four-star recruit out of Concord, N.C. is a graduate of Cannon School, where he managed to achieve the No. 90 spot in the nation in the 2018 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound shooting forward signed with Boston College on Jan. 11, 2018.
In his first season with Boston College as a freshman, Hamilton averaged 5.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.3 steals. He also shot 40.1% (59-147) from the field, 29.9% (20-67) from beyond the arc and 64.4% (29-45) at the free throw line.
In his second season with the Eagles, he recorded 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.5 steals. He additionally recorded 42.8% (86-201) shooting from the field, 28.1% (25-89) shooting from beyond the arc and 77.5% (31-40) shooting from the free throw line.
Hamilton said farewell to the Eagles for the 2020-21 season as he transferred to the University of Maryland. As a Terrapin, Hamilton dropped 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.3 steals per game. As a junior, Hamilton shot 44.9% (66-147) from the field, 43.0% (37-86) from the three-point line and 65.3% (32-49) from the free throw line.
Hamilton transferred to Western Kentucky for his senior season. With Western Kentucky in 2021-22, Hamilton recorded 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. With the Hilltoppers, Hamilton shot 44.2% (137-310) from the field, 31.6% (36-114) from three and 66.3% (59-89) from the free throw line.
Over the course of his collegiate career, Hamilton averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.
