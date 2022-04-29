Jamarion Sharp enters the transfer portal

The Hilltoppers lost one of their most significant starters on Friday as WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp, the tallest player in college basketball, elected to enter his name into the transfer portal. Verbal Commits confirmed that Sharp was in the portal on Friday evening.

The former JUCO standout enters the portal just days after John A. Logan College head coach Kyle Smithpeters, his former coach, signed on as an assistant coach at Missouri under the Tigers' new head coach Dennis Gates. Missouri announced the addition of Smithpeters to the coaching staff back on April 21st as the 10-year coach at John A. Logan College inked a one-year, $150K salary deal with the Tigers.