Jamarion Sharp enters the transfer portal
The Hilltoppers lost one of their most significant starters on Friday as WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp, the tallest player in college basketball, elected to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Verbal Commits confirmed that Sharp was in the portal on Friday evening.
The former JUCO standout enters the portal just days after John A. Logan College head coach Kyle Smithpeters, his former coach, signed on as an assistant coach at Missouri under the Tigers' new head coach Dennis Gates.
Missouri announced the addition of Smithpeters to the coaching staff back on April 21st as the 10-year coach at John A. Logan College inked a one-year, $150K salary deal with the Tigers.
Prior to college, Sharp played for Hopkinsville High School, where as a senior, he averaged 7.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Sharp earned several accolades including a spot on the All-Eighth District Team as well as the Kentucky All-Stars.
Sharp played for John A. Logan College for his first two seasons of college, dominating the JUCO circuit as a sophomore as he averaged 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game.
The 7-foot-5, 235-pound big man's transfer is a huge blow to Western Kentucky's roster as he played a key role in the Hilltoppers' success this past season.
After quickly landing himself a spot in the starting lineup, the three-star center played 28.0 minutes per game for WKU, averaging 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game.
In his junior campaign with the Hilltoppers, Sharp shot 72.6% (119-164) and 39.7% (23-58) from the free throw line.
