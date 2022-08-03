Jarret Doege and Austin Reed discuss ongoing QB competition
Western Kentucky was on the field for Fall Camp on Wednesday as West Virginia transfer quarterback Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer quarterback Austin Reed discussed their progress and the ongoing quarterback competition.
Prior to the the start of Fall Camp, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said that Doege and Reed were the probable frontrunners for the starting quarterback position.
Doege said he's thoroughly enjoyed the competition with Reed and said the two have a good relationship and help each other out on the field by bouncing ideas off each other.
The graduate quarterback, who's played in both the Big 12 and the MAC, said that he's no stranger to quarterback competitions as he's been involved with five over the course of his career.
He said that he just maintains the mindset that he'll start and the rest is up to his performance on the field.
West Florida transfer quarterback Austin Reed revealed what landed him in Bowling Green and why he chose Western Kentucky.
Reed said that he had great conversations with both Coach Helton and WKU assistant coach, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle and that he was convinced he could be successful with the Hilltoppers.
Reed said that training at Fall Camp has been going great and that everybody's energetic and excited so far. He also said that the team should be getting back into the swing of things soon as game day quickly approaches.
Reed said that he and Doege have had a great competition and also have a great relationship. He added that it's great to compete against another experienced gunslinger and that no matter who wins, they'll both benefit from competing.
Western Kentucky is set to kick off the season against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, August 27. The opening kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and will be available to watch on the CBS Sports Network.
