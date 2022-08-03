Jarret Doege and Austin Reed discuss ongoing QB competition

Western Kentucky was on the field for Fall Camp on Wednesday as West Virginia transfer quarterback Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer quarterback Austin Reed discussed their progress and the ongoing quarterback competition. Prior to the the start of Fall Camp, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said that Doege and Reed were the probable frontrunners for the starting quarterback position.

"I think we had a really good summer, getting bigger, faster and stronger, and building relationships with the guys. The chemistry is great and we're just excited to be out here." — Jarret Doege

Doege said he's thoroughly enjoyed the competition with Reed and said the two have a good relationship and help each other out on the field by bouncing ideas off each other.

"I think anytime you compete, it just betters both of us. We think we got a good relationship and friendship. Just kind of bounce ideas off each other and compete against each other every day." — Jarret Doege

The graduate quarterback, who's played in both the Big 12 and the MAC, said that he's no stranger to quarterback competitions as he's been involved with five over the course of his career. He said that he just maintains the mindset that he'll start and the rest is up to his performance on the field.

"I think I've been in five different quarterback competitions, so it's nothing new to me. I kind of take it day by day. I always have the mindset of being the starter and I just go out there and compete." — Jarret Doege

West Florida transfer quarterback Austin Reed revealed what landed him in Bowling Green and why he chose Western Kentucky. Reed said that he had great conversations with both Coach Helton and WKU assistant coach, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle and that he was convinced he could be successful with the Hilltoppers.

"Coach Helton pointed out they have the recipe for a small school guy moving up and being successful, and obviously that was enticing to me." — Austin Reed

Reed said that training at Fall Camp has been going great and that everybody's energetic and excited so far. He also said that the team should be getting back into the swing of things soon as game day quickly approaches.

"I think it went really well. It was nice to be out here for the first day of fall camp and now everybody's juiced up, fired up, running around and getting back into the swing of things." — Austin Reed

Reed said that he and Doege have had a great competition and also have a great relationship. He added that it's great to compete against another experienced gunslinger and that no matter who wins, they'll both benefit from competing.



"It's really great being in a competition with another guy who has so much experience. Coach Helton said it best, it's going to make both of us better and eventually one of us is going to come out on top." — Austin Reed