Jarret Doege enters the transfer portal

The former Bowling Green and West Virginia signal-caller entered the transfer portal on Sunday night.

As Western Kentucky inches closer to their season opener at home against Austin Peay on August 27th one thing is for certain, Jarret Doege will not be the starting quarterback for the Hilltoppers.

Doege was pegged by many to take over the reigns for the Hilltoppers this upcoming season after throwing for 3,048 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Mountaineers during the 2021 campaign.

Entering fall camp, the quarterback room for Western Kentucky consisted of Doege, West Florida graduate transfer Austin Reed, redshirt freshman Darius Ocean, and freshmen Turner Helton and Caden Veltkamp.

Reed now appears to be the likely starter for the Hilltoppers entering the season. He led West Florida to a Division II national championship back in 2019. During his career, Reed won 22 of his 25 starts and threw for 7,507 passing yards and 78 touchdowns while rushing for an additional ten scores.

Reed has two years of eligibility remaining.