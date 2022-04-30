Jerreth Sterns signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After seven rounds and 262 total picks in the NFL Draft, undrafted former WKU wide receiver Jerreth Sterns signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to his collegiate career, Sterns was a 5.4, two-star ranked player by Rivals.com.

The Waxahachie, Texas native had an explosive campaign with Western Kentucky last season as he quickly became one of the top wide receivers in the country at the collegiate level. Sterns led the NCAA in total receptions and receiving yards.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound wide receiver spent his first few collegiate seasons at Houston Baptist University, competing in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Huskies before his transfer to Western Kentucky.

In his first season at Houston Baptist University in 2018, Sterns averaged 10.1 yards per reception and recorded 68 receptions, 684 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With the Huskies in 2019, Sterns averaged 8.2 yards per reception and finished the season with 106 receptions, 867 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In his final season at Houston Baptist University, Sterns averaged 9.7 yards per reception and had 47 receptions, 454 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

In the finale to his collegiate career at Western Kentucky, Sterns led the NCAA in both receiving yards and total receptions. In just one season with Western Kentucky, Sterns recorded 150 receptions totaling 1,902 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Sterns averaged 12.7 yards per reception and additionally grabbed 74 long receptions.