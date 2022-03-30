Jordan Rawls announces return to WKU on Wednesday

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and company strengthened the 2022-23 roster on Wednesday, adding a familiar face in former Hilltopper and Georgia State transfer guard Jordan Rawls. Rawl's last game as a Hilltopper was a 72-65 loss to Louisiana Tech in the National Invitational Tournament quarterfinals on March 25, 2021. Rawls dropped 20 points on the Bulldogs while also tallying eight assists.

"I realized WKU is where I want and need to be. This is home." — Jordan Rawls

Rawls announced his return on social media on Wednesday, Tweeting a picture with the caption, "I'm back." There has been no official announcement from WKU Basketball yet. Rawls transferred after his sophomore season at Western Kentucky, landing himself a spot on the roster of Georgia State, where he played his junior campaign. The newest addition to the roster will be sitting out his first semester at Western Kentucky as he will be ineligible to compete until December. Rawls talked with InsideHilltopperSports.com on Wednesday evening, revealing what aspects of his game he's improved in his junior campaign at Georgia State and what he's bringing back to The Hill for the 2022-23 season.

"A high level of scoring and playmaking for sure. And I’m a winner. I’m here to win." — Jordan Rawls

When asked about who he's looking forward to playing with, Rawls communicated interest in reuniting with his former teammate Dayvion McKnight.

"Dayvion for sure. That’s my brother. We were in the gym everyday together, building chemistry, learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses, trying to become one of the best backcourts in college basketball. And we are going to be ready, so I can’t wait to go to war with my brother." — Jordan Rawls

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound four-star guard out of Chattanooga, TN. committed to Western Kentucky on April 20, 2019, competing with the Hilltoppers for his freshman and sophomore campaign. In his first season with the Hilltoppers, Rawls averaged 7.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game. Rawls shot 38.5% from the field, 32.4% from beyond the arc and 73.2% from the free throw line in his freshman season. In his sophomore stint, Rawls shot 37.9% from the field, 34.7% from the three-point line and 89.5% from the free throw line. Rawls averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game. Rawls transferred to Georgia State for his junior campaign, where he competed in just nine contests. As a Panther, Rawls dropped 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.4 steals per game. He shot 31.3% from the field, 19.0% from beyond the arc and 76.5% from the line.