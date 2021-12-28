JUCO DL target planning January visit to Western Kentucky
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Western Kentucky recently extended an offer to highly-touted JUCO defensive tackle Doug Blue-Eli out of Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound prospect is coming off an A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news