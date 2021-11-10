JUCO forward Tyrone Marshall, Jr. signs with WKU

Western Kentucky announced the signing of 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. of Colby (Kan.) Community College on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college basketball.

"We're excited to have Tyrone as part of our basketball family. I love the abilities that he brings. He's a multidimensional player who can do a lot of things, but I think his best quality is the kind of person he is. He's a great young man and we're happy to have him join our program."

While the Trojans are only four games into the 2021-22 season, Marshall has put up impressive numbers so far.

The Nashville, Tennessee native is averaging 22.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over the course of 29.5 minutes. From the floor, Marshall is shooting 69.4% while also shooting 50% from long range.

During the 2020-21 season, Marshall received starts and playing time in all 16 games for the Trojans. He averaged 31.4 minutes per contest, shooting 55.3% from the field while scoring 14.1 points per game. The WKU commit also added 7.4 rebounds per game, which included a total of 47 offensive rebounds over the course of the season.

The 2020 graduate of Pearl Cohn (Tenn.) High School, Marshall was both an all-state selection and a finalist for Mr. Tennessee Basketball.