Kentucky's Top 10 Football Prospects: Class of 2021
#10: Tristan Cox
- Played LB, DE and RB for the Maroons in 2019 racking up 94 tackles, 509 rush yards, 252 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns.
- Cox currently has 8 offers including Purdue, Kentucky and Louisville but doesn't have one from WKU.
#9: Logan Weedman
- Started all 10 games for Apollo at TE and DL. Recorded 12 sacks on the season.
- Weedman has current offers Kentucky and WKU and has visited The Hill.
#8: Keontae Pittman
- Recorded over 1,300 total yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games for the Tomcats as an all-purpose back.
- Pittman has offers from Bowling Green, Cincinnati and Toledo but has not drawn interest from WKU.
#7: Jordan Lovett
- Named 2019 1st team all-state at Safety by the Louisville Courier Journal.
- Lovett has not been offered by WKU, but has offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Tennessee.
#6: Jack Dingle
- Played in 3 games for the Shamrocks in 2019 recording 2 defensive touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
- Dingle has visited WKU but has not been offered yet. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Louisville and Western Michigan.
#5: Kaiya Sheron
- Threw for over 3,000 and ran for just under 1,000 yards while being named 2019 all-state honorable mention at QB.
- Sheron has offers from Kentucky, Marshall and has visited WKU but not been offered yet.
#4: Lavell Wright
- Named 2019 2nd team all-state at RB recording over 2,300 total yards and 28 touchdowns.
- Wright has 9 offers including UAB, West Viriginia and Kentucky, but no offer from WKU.
#3: Jantzen Dunn
- Recorded just over 400 yards, 7 touchdowns, 37 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception in 12 games for the Spartans in 2019.
- Dunn has 7 offers including Baylor, Louisville and WKU.
#2: Jordan Dingle
- Named 2019 honorable mention all-state at TE leading the Purples in receiving with just under 500 yards and 5 touchdown catches.
- Dingle has 16 offers including Georgia Tech, Ohio State and WKU.
#1: Jager Burton
- Named 2019 1st team all-state starting in 15 games on the OL for the Broncos.
- Burton recently released a Top 7 that included Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and Kentucky.