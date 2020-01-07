News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 11:09:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Kentucky's Top 10 Football Prospects: Class of 2021

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Recruiting Analyst
@thecaseywarner

#10: Tristan Cox

- Played LB, DE and RB for the Maroons in 2019 racking up 94 tackles, 509 rush yards, 252 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns.

- Cox currently has 8 offers including Purdue, Kentucky and Louisville but doesn't have one from WKU.


#9: Logan Weedman

- Started all 10 games for Apollo at TE and DL. Recorded 12 sacks on the season.

- Weedman has current offers Kentucky and WKU and has visited The Hill.

#8: Keontae Pittman

- Recorded over 1,300 total yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games for the Tomcats as an all-purpose back.

- Pittman has offers from Bowling Green, Cincinnati and Toledo but has not drawn interest from WKU.

#7: Jordan Lovett

- Named 2019 1st team all-state at Safety by the Louisville Courier Journal.

- Lovett has not been offered by WKU, but has offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

#6: Jack Dingle

- Played in 3 games for the Shamrocks in 2019 recording 2 defensive touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

- Dingle has visited WKU but has not been offered yet. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Louisville and Western Michigan.

#5: Kaiya Sheron

- Threw for over 3,000 and ran for just under 1,000 yards while being named 2019 all-state honorable mention at QB.

- Sheron has offers from Kentucky, Marshall and has visited WKU but not been offered yet.

#4: Lavell Wright

- Named 2019 2nd team all-state at RB recording over 2,300 total yards and 28 touchdowns.

- Wright has 9 offers including UAB, West Viriginia and Kentucky, but no offer from WKU.

#3: Jantzen Dunn

- Recorded just over 400 yards, 7 touchdowns, 37 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception in 12 games for the Spartans in 2019.

- Dunn has 7 offers including Baylor, Louisville and WKU.

#2: Jordan Dingle

- Named 2019 honorable mention all-state at TE leading the Purples in receiving with just under 500 yards and 5 touchdown catches.

- Dingle has 16 offers including Georgia Tech, Ohio State and WKU.

#1: Jager Burton

- Named 2019 1st team all-state starting in 15 games on the OL for the Broncos.

- Burton recently released a Top 7 that included Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and Kentucky.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}