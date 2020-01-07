#10: Tristan Cox - Played LB, DE and RB for the Maroons in 2019 racking up 94 tackles, 509 rush yards, 252 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns. - Cox currently has 8 offers including Purdue, Kentucky and Louisville but doesn't have one from WKU.



#9: Logan Weedman - Started all 10 games for Apollo at TE and DL. Recorded 12 sacks on the season. - Weedman has current offers Kentucky and WKU and has visited The Hill.

#8: Keontae Pittman - Recorded over 1,300 total yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games for the Tomcats as an all-purpose back. - Pittman has offers from Bowling Green, Cincinnati and Toledo but has not drawn interest from WKU.

#7: Jordan Lovett - Named 2019 1st team all-state at Safety by the Louisville Courier Journal. - Lovett has not been offered by WKU, but has offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

#6: Jack Dingle - Played in 3 games for the Shamrocks in 2019 recording 2 defensive touchdowns and 2 interceptions. - Dingle has visited WKU but has not been offered yet. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Louisville and Western Michigan.

#5: Kaiya Sheron - Threw for over 3,000 and ran for just under 1,000 yards while being named 2019 all-state honorable mention at QB. - Sheron has offers from Kentucky, Marshall and has visited WKU but not been offered yet.

#4: Lavell Wright - Named 2019 2nd team all-state at RB recording over 2,300 total yards and 28 touchdowns. - Wright has 9 offers including UAB, West Viriginia and Kentucky, but no offer from WKU.

#3: Jantzen Dunn - Recorded just over 400 yards, 7 touchdowns, 37 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception in 12 games for the Spartans in 2019. - Dunn has 7 offers including Baylor, Louisville and WKU.

#2: Jordan Dingle - Named 2019 honorable mention all-state at TE leading the Purples in receiving with just under 500 yards and 5 touchdown catches. - Dingle has 16 offers including Georgia Tech, Ohio State and WKU.