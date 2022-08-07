Lankford, Staats, Murphy detail progression of offensive line

As Western Kentucky closed out another week of Fall Camp, assistant coach, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Zach Lankford, lineman Rusty Staats and lineman Vincent Murphy discussed their progression on the field and detailed just how tough this year's defense is. Lankford said that he's been really enjoying Fall Camp so far as the buy-in from the players has been fantastic. He said the culture that WKU head coach Tyson Helton has established has been great.

Both sides, offense and defense, have been showing up ready to compete. ... I think the culture that Coach Helton has established and the buy-in from the players has been awesome." — Zach Lankford

Lankford said that as a unit, the offensive linemen have been doing phenomenally in Fall Camp, especially considering how strong the defense is this year. He added that offensive linemen Gunner Britton and Staats have been crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the room and that his players haven't missed a beat.

"I think as a room, our whole offensive line has done a really nice job so far. ... Everybody's jumped in and haven't missed a beat. We got great leadership in the offensive line." — Zach Lankford

Staats, who was a crucial component of the Hilltoppers' offensive line last season, said that entering Fall Camp this year, things have been much different for him as he is one of the more experience players on he offensive line. He said that his goal is to transition into more of a leadership role and point everybody in the right direction.

"I'm just trying to lead these guys and get everybody in the right direction, getting everybody going where they need to. That way, we're doing everything right." — Rusty Staats

Last season, Staats and his teammates helped protect record-breaking quarterback Bailey Zappe, allowing only 17 sacks on the season. Staats said he's been impressed with what he's been seeing from the quarterback competition so far, adding it's been a battle every day and that competition has been going well.

"We got two to three really good quarterbacks. They're competing really well and they're a couple of my closest friends. They've been battling every day, competition is good." — Rusty Staats

Murphy is one of the most recent additions to the Hilltoppers' roster, transferring to Lankford's offensive line room after three seasons at South Carolina. He discussed what ultimately led to his decision to commit to Western Kentucky and discussed how the transition has gone for him.

"Coming to Western Kentucky has probably been one of the best decisions I've made in my college career. It's a great atmosphere here. ... Everyone's here to get out there and grind." — Vincent Murphy

Murphy said that one of the biggest adjustments he's had to make with his transfer to Western Kentucky has been the tempo and being able to get into the huddle. He said that things haven't been that difficult on the field as South Carolina runs a very similar tempo and pattern protection as the Hilltoppers.

"The tempo has probably been the biggest change for me, not getting in the huddle at all, probably running quick and fast. But I'm from South Carolina, the plays are all very similar." — Vincent Murphy