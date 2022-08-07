Lankford, Staats, Murphy detail progression of offensive line
As Western Kentucky closed out another week of Fall Camp, assistant coach, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Zach Lankford, lineman Rusty Staats and lineman Vincent Murphy discussed their progression on the field and detailed just how tough this year's defense is.
Lankford said that he's been really enjoying Fall Camp so far as the buy-in from the players has been fantastic. He said the culture that WKU head coach Tyson Helton has established has been great.
Lankford said that as a unit, the offensive linemen have been doing phenomenally in Fall Camp, especially considering how strong the defense is this year. He added that offensive linemen Gunner Britton and Staats have been crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the room and that his players haven't missed a beat.
Staats, who was a crucial component of the Hilltoppers' offensive line last season, said that entering Fall Camp this year, things have been much different for him as he is one of the more experience players on he offensive line. He said that his goal is to transition into more of a leadership role and point everybody in the right direction.
Last season, Staats and his teammates helped protect record-breaking quarterback Bailey Zappe, allowing only 17 sacks on the season. Staats said he's been impressed with what he's been seeing from the quarterback competition so far, adding it's been a battle every day and that competition has been going well.
Murphy is one of the most recent additions to the Hilltoppers' roster, transferring to Lankford's offensive line room after three seasons at South Carolina. He discussed what ultimately led to his decision to commit to Western Kentucky and discussed how the transition has gone for him.
Murphy said that one of the biggest adjustments he's had to make with his transfer to Western Kentucky has been the tempo and being able to get into the huddle. He said that things haven't been that difficult on the field as South Carolina runs a very similar tempo and pattern protection as the Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky is scheduled to open the college football season against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.
