It was the end of summer when Hough (Nc.) dual threat QB Darius Ocean committed to WKU. A day the Tops won't soon forget.

"I love their offense," said Ocean.

Ocean stands at just 5' 10", a bit undersized for an FBS quarterback, but this by no means limits his game. The versatile gunslinger's specialty is without a doubt the deep ball.

What makes Ocean so much more versatile is his throwing hand. The lefty isn't afraid to let the play develop and let the pocket close in on him a little bit.

With patience and an absolute cannon for an arm, Ocean can easily drop the ball right into receivers arms from 30 plus yards away.

"The coaches like my ability to throw from all angles of the field," said Ocean when asked about his skills. "I can definitely be a threat when the pocket collapses and the defense breaks down."

In a year that just saw starting QB Ty Storey win C-USA Newcomer of the Year, there's certainly room for optimism with future QB's in Tyson Helton's system.

"I think their season went really well," said Ocean. "I think it's big we beat an SEC team (Arkansas)."

While the Tops prepare for their match-up with Western Michigan, Ocean will look to take his official visit sometime this month he hopes.

"I talk to Coach Ellis almost everyday," claimed Ocean. "What I like most about him is we kinda have the same personality, he's really just a smooth, laid back kinda guy."

QB Coach Bryan Ellis will look to groom Ocean as well as a plethora of other passing talent on the WKU depth chart next season. As it stands currently the Tops return two Seniors, a Sophomore, and a Junior at the position next season, a good problem to have.

The last time WKU had a QB start for more than one full season was Mike White in the 2016 and 2017 campaigns. Young QB's like Ocean will look to step up to solidify consistency at the position in the coming years.

One thing is certain about Ocean, he's not going anywhere.

"I stopped talking to other schools after I committed," said Ocean. "I like WKU a whole lot."



