After WKU’s blowout 45-19 win over Arkansas, the Hilltoppers became bowl eligible and doubled their win total from 2018. And upon an 8-4 regular season record, it was safe to assume that head coach Tyson Helton was a front runner for the annual C-USA Coach of the Year award. It was no surprise that he did, in fact, receive the honor on Wednesday, December 11. Heading into the season, there was a presumption by some that WKU would return to their 2014-16 high-octane offensive roots given Helton and Bryan Ellis' history with the program. During that time, WKU was an offensive juggernaut. The team scored enough points at a constant clip that it did not matter that they allowed nearly 30 points per game during the three-year stretch (see any Mike Leach team). WKU’s fielded team in 2019 was methodical and one of discipline, consistency, and mutualism: the offense and defense fed off each other and stepped up if the other “struggled.” That word [struggled] is used loosely; even after a mistake or setback, the team never resigned to the vicissitudes of the game. The outcome was not always a win, but necessary and apparent improvements were made. Such a balanced attack usually yields positive results in the long term…not just in a single season. The Tops’ turnaround was the best in the league. Along with the likes of Louisville and Central Michigan, they also had one of the best turnarounds in all of college football. Arriving to this point was not out of happenstance. Not only did WKU improve, but they exceeded national expectations and capped the season with a thrilling bowl win. There were several key factors that flipped the script, and did so swiftly.



Retaining Staff

Assistant Coach--Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks coach Clayton White during a practice (WKU Sports) (WKU Athletics)

Of twenty-seven programs with a new head football coach in 2019, only two retained at least one coordinator position: Ohio State and WKU. Of fifteen programs who fired a head coach in 2018, only WKU retained at least one coordinator position. One of Helton’s first and most popular decisions among players and fans alike was retaining the vast majority of the defensive staff, strength coach Jason Veltkamp, and other support staff from 2018: a decision that has paid dividends and, also, displayed a respect for the program. If there were a ‘C-USA Assistant Coach of the Year’, Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks coach Clayton White would undoubtedly be the favorite after molding [in many statistical categories] a top 25 defense. His talent has been twice recognized as a 2017 and 2019 Frank Broyles Award nominee.

...our defensive staff is comprised of veterans who have the total trust of our players. — Tyson Helton

During Helton's first press conference on November 27, 2018, he expressed the intention of recognizing quality coaches by way of retention. Less than a week later, Helton had kept aboard Jason Veltkamp and position coaches TJ Woods (OL), White, Maurice Crum (LB), Jimmy Lindsey (DE/Recruiting Coordinator), and Kenny Martin (DT). Woods ultimately left for Utah State. In a statement, Helton said "...our defensive staff is comprised of veterans who have the total trust of our players." The 3-9 record from 2018 was certainly not advantageous for a quick rebuild, however, maintaining and building upon defensive momentum expedited the process. A lot of the season's success can be a attributed to the stability from and confidence in Coach White and the defensive staff. WKU's 2019 defense is a highlight reel: DE DeAngelo Malone's rise to league and national rankings as well as a "fumble-six," DT Jeremy Darvin's pick, LB Kyle Bailey's immediate impact upon switching positions and two picks in a single game, DB Devon Key's pick six, DB Antwon Kincade's picks in back-to-back games, and so on. Beyond individual success, the defense found success as a unit: standing atop the league, along with UAB. While the offense found their footing along the way, the defense remained steadfast: on pace to become the best defensive unit in the program's FBS history.

Player personnel

Changing Positions During the offseason, two particular players changed positions and would, ultimately, make an immediate, substantial impact on their position group and game. Kyle Bailey, LB Of WKU's top four linebackers from 2018, only Eli Brown returned for the 2019 campaign. The linebacking corps was in need of an immediate playmaker which they found in former safety Kyle Bailey. By April of 2019, Brown was out indefinitely with a foot injury. With the position group depleted of depth and experience, Bailey - a linebacker in high school - had more weight added to his load. Fortunately, Bailey's linebacking experience in high school and playing as a big, physical safety in college worked in his favor. The junior made an instant impact. During Game 2, against FIU, Bailey totaled an impressive 13 total tackles. From Games 3 through 5, Bailey accumulated 24 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 INT (both versus UAB), and 2 quarterback hurries. Upon the season finale, Bailey led the team in total tackles with 109 (sixth-most in league) and also had 6.0 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 3 INT, 2 pass breakups, 7 quarterback hurries, and 1 monstrous hit that left everyone talking.

Kyle Bailey just hit Asher O'Hara with a WWE-esque spinebuster. Holy. Moly. — Red Towel Radio (@redtowelradio) November 30, 2019

You're gonna watch that Kyle Bailey tackle a few times. — Elliott Pratt (@EPrattBGDN) November 30, 2019

Gaej Walker, RB Prior to the start of the season, Helton indicated that the running back position would be by committee. During Game 1, it became clear that Gaej Walker was the cemented go-to guy. On the opening drive of the game, the inside draw went to Walker who would go 68 yards for a touchdown. That run was the longest touchdown run since Nicholas Norris' 85-yarder versus Houston Baptist (October, 1, 2016). Walker finished the game with 19 carries, 152 rushing yards, 8.0 yards per carry, and 2 rushing touchdowns as well as 1 reception for 15 yards. Those numbers were made more impressive by the fact that Walker had spent the previous three seasons (freshman, redshirt freshman, and redshirt sophomore) as a defensive back. Walker concluded the season with 241 carries, 1,208 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns, and 7 games in which he posted 100+ yards. He ranks as the third-leading rusher in the league, and accounts for 56.0% of the team's carries, 72.3% of the team's total rushing yards, and is the first running back since Ace Wales (2016) to eclipse the millennium mark. Transfers Ty Storey, QB On February 27, 2019, Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey announced his transfer to WKU on Twitter and Instagram. The 4-star pro-style QB saw little action during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but in 2018 completed 143-of-250 pass attempts for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as well as 146 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown. After the 2018 season, Arkansas' [former] head coach Chad Morris began actively seeking graduate transfers for the position. Storey stated, "I didn't really want to go through a whole other year like that where they were just bringing in quarterback after quarterback...Thankfully, WKU called and it was just a good fit." After Drew Eckels' injury that left him out and questionable a majority of the 2018 season, Steven Duncan and Davis Shanley split reps. Duncan primarily took over during the final three games. By the summer of 2019, it was apparent that the quarterback battle was between Duncan and Storey. Ultimately, Duncan got the nod as starting quarterback until he sustained a season-ending foot injury against Louisville. Through three games, he went 70-of-119 (58.8%) for 790 yards, 5 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions as well as 15 carries for 11 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. In his debut start with the Hilltoppers, Storey was aggressive against a typically stout UAB defense. From the start, Storey has been unwavering and proven to be more than a game manager. Through ten starts, Storey went 241-of-345 (70.0%) for 2,567 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 7 interceptions as well as 118 carries for 276 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. His 70.0% completion rate is the best in the league and sixth-best in the nation. Storey was the epitome of consistency, accuracy, and explosiveness. He was made more dangerous by the fact that he could extend plays on his feet. The pinnacle, and perhaps a bittersweet moment, of his lone season on 'The Hill' was when he returned to Fayetteville to face his previous team. It was then that Storey torched the Razorbacks by going 22-of-32 (68.8%) for 213 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and had 17 carries for 77 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Not only did Storey shine with Helton and the Hilltoppers, but he elevated the team, as well.

Play calling, decision making, and production

I think when your players know that you love them, you have their back, you're going to allow them to be the playmakers that they are. Every player has a different skill trait and it's our job as coaches to put them in the position to showcase their talents. — Tyson Helton

As a newly hired head coach, Helton inherited a roster that ranked fourteenth nationally in returning production. Those returning included a well-coached, deep and experienced defense as well as a vastly improved veteran offensive line. Imagine a puzzle. When piecing a puzzle together, you start with the foundation...the edge pieces. WKU's "edge pieces" were the secondary, defensive line, and offensive line; with those units, WKU already had the groundwork for a rebuild. To complete the puzzle, the team needed playmakers at linebacker, quarterback, receiver, and running back as well as bold play calling and decision making that was adaptable to player personnel. In addition to the aforementioned position changes, Helton & Co. never forced a round peg in square hole. Plays were designed in such a way to draw upon player strengths. Quarterback Helton and Ellis were the same coaches for WKU's pocket quarterbacks Brandon Doughty and Mike White. Ty Storey did not post video game numbers nor was he a pocket quarterback, and they [Helton and Ellis] never forced him to be such. Rather, Storey was accurate, protected the ball, and found ways to make a play no matter on the ground or through the air. He could roll out, throw deep, or stick his nose down and pick up the first down on his feet. Receivers Although WKU had depth and experience at the receiver position heading into the 2019 campaign, it seemed as if they had yet to scratch the surface of their potential. 2019 was different. Before the season's inception, senior Lucky Jackson's career-high statistics came from his sophomore year. Then last season, Jackson led the receiving corps with 51 receptions for 563 yards, 11.0 yards per reception, 4 touchdowns, and one 100+ yard game. Between 2018 and 2019, Jackson's receptions increased by 84.3% and his total receiving yards increased by 101.2%. Jachour Pearson had 13 receptions and 132 yards in 2018. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, he had nearly 6x as many receptions (76) and nearly 6x the total yards (804). To a degree, Jackson and Pearson possessed Taywan Taylor and Nicholas Norris tendencies. Similar to that of Taylor, Jackson had the ability to stretch the field vertically, had more size, and could compete for one-on-one balls. And similar to that of Norris, Pearson is smaller, shiftier, and could find space across the middle or beat defenders with the ball on a screen. In 2018, the two combined for 64 receptions, 695 yards, 10.9 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns. In 2019, the duo combined for 170 receptions, 1,937 yards, 11.4 yards per reception, and 11 touchdowns. The speedy and elusive Jacquez Sloan did not have comparable receiving statistics to that of Jackson or Pearson, however, it was clear he was invaluable. Helton & Co. designed plays - like the reverse in the Arkansas in Southern Miss. games - which exploited Sloan's strengths and allowed him to run it in for a score going untouched. Simply put, the playbook took into account the personnel in order to give the team the best possible opportunity for a strategic advantage.

Tenacity

After falling 28-35 to an FCS school and, subsequently, ranking #130 (of 130 teams), it would have been easy for the team to be down on themselves. However, they persevered. It became clear over the course of the season that not only did the team statistically bounce back from Game 1, but there was a mentality shift from 2018 that allowed the team to respond to adversity. Throughout WKU's four losses, they were only outscored by 1 point, total, in the second half. In two of the four losses, WKU outscored their opponent - Louisville and Marshall - by a combined 17 points in the second half. "We have a different mentality," said DE Juwuan Jones during the post-MTSU presser. "This year, you can tell on the sideline, we are keeping each other up. We're motivating the offense while the offense is motivating us, and I think that's the biggest difference between this year and last year." ___________

Statistical Season Comparison

Click on the WKU Football Statistical Season Comparison link to view 2018 vs. 2019 stats in the following categories: explosive plays/explosive plays allowed, total points/total points allowed, total yards/total yards allowed, passing yards/passing yards allowed, rushing yards/rushing yards allowed, completion rate/completion rate allowed, 3-and-outs/forced 3-and-outs, 3rd down conversion rate/allowed 3rd down conversion rate, and 4th down conversion rate/allowed 4th down conversion rate.

Looking ahead